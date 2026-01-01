Deploy WinterCMS in one click installation.
Free, open-source Laravel-based CMS with a clean admin panel, plugin system, and powerful theming engine.
Choose a VPS plan for WinterCMS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WinterCMS
WinterCMS is a free, open-source content management system built on the Laravel PHP framework. Originally forked from OctoberCMS, it combines a developer-friendly architecture with an intuitive backend that makes managing content straightforward for non-technical users. The CMS ships with a block-based editor, a flexible plugin ecosystem, and a themeable front-end that lets teams build and maintain sophisticated websites without sacrificing code quality.
Self-hosting WinterCMS on your own VPS gives you complete control over your data, eliminates per-site or per-user fees, and lets you customize every layer of the stack. This template pairs WinterCMS with a dedicated MySQL 8 database for reliable, production-ready persistence from day one.
Key features of WinterCMS
Laravel Foundation
Built on Laravel PHP, WinterCMS inherits a mature routing, ORM, and security layer that developers already know and trust.
Plugin Ecosystem
Extend functionality through a rich plugin marketplace and a straightforward API that makes building custom plugins fast and maintainable.
Theming Engine
Design fully custom front-ends using Twig templates with CMS components, partials, and layouts â€” no theme lock-in required.
Clean Admin Panel
A polished, role-based backend lets content editors manage pages, media, and settings without needing developer assistance.
Media Manager
Built-in file and image management with upload, organization, and inline editing tools keeps all assets in one place.
Why run WinterCMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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