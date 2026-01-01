Wiki.js is a modern, self-hosted wiki platform built on Node.js and backed by PostgreSQL. It provides a visual WYSIWYG editor alongside markdown support, full-text search, version history for every page, and fine-grained access control policies â€” making it suitable for both personal knowledge bases and enterprise documentation.

Self-hosting Wiki.js on a VPS keeps documentation private and accessible without a SaaS subscription. It integrates with LDAP, OAuth, SAML, and dozens of external authentication providers, supports 40+ interface languages, and offers module-based storage backends including Git and cloud object storage.