Deploy Wiki.js in one click installation.
Modern open-source wiki platform with WYSIWYG editing, full-text search, version control, and multi-auth support.
Choose a VPS plan for Wiki.js
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Wiki.js
Wiki.js is a modern, self-hosted wiki platform built on Node.js and backed by PostgreSQL. It provides a visual WYSIWYG editor alongside markdown support, full-text search, version history for every page, and fine-grained access control policies â€” making it suitable for both personal knowledge bases and enterprise documentation.
Self-hosting Wiki.js on a VPS keeps documentation private and accessible without a SaaS subscription. It integrates with LDAP, OAuth, SAML, and dozens of external authentication providers, supports 40+ interface languages, and offers module-based storage backends including Git and cloud object storage.
Key features of Wiki.js
Rich editing options
Write with a visual WYSIWYG editor, plain Markdown, or an AsciiDoc editor depending on your preference and skill level.
Full-text search
Find any content instantly across all wiki pages with fast, accurate full-text indexing powered by the PostgreSQL backend.
Version history
Every page edit is versioned, allowing you to compare changes over time and restore any previous version of content.
Access control
Define fine-grained read and write permissions per page, group, or section to control who can view or edit each part of the wiki.
Multi-auth integration
Connect to LDAP, OAuth 2.0, SAML, or any of dozens of social login providers for centralized user authentication.
Why run Wiki.js on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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