Deploy Vvveb CMS with one-click installation.
Drag-and-drop CMS for building websites, blogs, and ecommerce stores visually without writing code.
Choose a VPS plan for Vvveb CMS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Vvveb CMS
Vvveb is an open-source content management system with an integrated visual drag-and-drop page builder. It lets you design and publish professional websites, blogs, and online stores by dragging components onto the canvas and customizing them visually â€” no coding required.
Self-hosting Vvveb on a VPS gives you full control over your website infrastructure and data with no monthly SaaS fees. The component library covers layouts, text, media, forms, and ecommerce elements, while the backend provides multi-page management, media uploads, and theme customization.
Key features of Vvveb CMS
Visual page builder
Build pages by dragging and dropping components onto a live canvas with instant visual feedback and inline editing.
Ecommerce ready
Create product catalogs, shopping carts, and checkout flows with built-in ecommerce components and templates.
Blog management
Create and manage blog posts with categories, tags, and author profiles using the built-in content management tools.
Theme customization
Customize colors, fonts, and layout globally through the theme editor without touching CSS or template files directly.
No-code publishing
Publish new pages and update content visually without developer involvement, keeping site updates fast and independent.
Why run Vvveb CMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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