Vvveb is an open-source content management system with an integrated visual drag-and-drop page builder. It lets you design and publish professional websites, blogs, and online stores by dragging components onto the canvas and customizing them visually â€” no coding required.

Self-hosting Vvveb on a VPS gives you full control over your website infrastructure and data with no monthly SaaS fees. The component library covers layouts, text, media, forms, and ecommerce elements, while the backend provides multi-page management, media uploads, and theme customization.