Twingate Connector is the on-premises component of Twingate's zero trust network access (ZTNA) platform. It runs on your VPS and establishes outbound-only encrypted tunnels to Twingate's cloud relay â€” no inbound firewall rules, no open ports, and no VPN client configuration required for your team.

Self-hosting the connector on a VPS places it close to your private resources, enabling identity-based access control at the resource level. Only authenticated and authorized users on approved devices can reach protected services, replacing traditional VPN sprawl with per-application access policies.