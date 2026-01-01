Deploy TinyAuth in one-click installation.
Lightweight Traefik forward-auth middleware that adds a login screen to any self-hosted app with a single label.
Choose a VPS plan for TinyAuth
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TinyAuth
TinyAuth is a lightweight self-hosted authentication middleware that adds a login screen to any application running behind the Traefik reverse proxy. Unlike full identity providers, TinyAuth is a single Go binary backed by SQLite, deployable in seconds with minimal configuration. One middleware label in any app's Docker Compose file is all it takes to gate access behind a username and password or OAuth login.
Self-hosting TinyAuth on your VPS means every app you deploy â€” dashboards, developer tools, monitoring services â€” shares a single authentication layer without exposing those services publicly. OAuth integration with Google, GitHub, and any OIDC provider lets team members sign in with existing credentials, and built-in TOTP support layers two-factor authentication without requiring an additional service.
Key features of TinyAuth
Traefik Forward Auth
Add a login wall to any Traefik-routed app by adding a single middleware label â€” no changes to the protected application are required.
OAuth Provider Support
Allow sign-in via Google, GitHub, or any OIDC-compliant provider so team members use existing credentials instead of managing separate passwords.
TOTP Two-Factor Auth
Layer time-based one-time passwords onto any account, hardening access to self-hosted apps without deploying a dedicated 2FA service.
Subdomain Cookie Sharing
A single TinyAuth login covers all apps hosted on subdomains of the same domain, so users authenticate once and move freely across the stack.
Zero External Dependencies
Runs as a single binary with SQLite storage â€” no Redis, PostgreSQL, or LDAP required, keeping resource footprint minimal on any VPS plan.
Why run TinyAuth on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.