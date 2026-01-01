TinyAuth is a lightweight self-hosted authentication middleware that adds a login screen to any application running behind the Traefik reverse proxy. Unlike full identity providers, TinyAuth is a single Go binary backed by SQLite, deployable in seconds with minimal configuration. One middleware label in any app's Docker Compose file is all it takes to gate access behind a username and password or OAuth login.

Self-hosting TinyAuth on your VPS means every app you deploy â€” dashboards, developer tools, monitoring services â€” shares a single authentication layer without exposing those services publicly. OAuth integration with Google, GitHub, and any OIDC provider lets team members sign in with existing credentials, and built-in TOTP support layers two-factor authentication without requiring an additional service.