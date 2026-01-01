Deploy Strapi in one click installation.
Leading open-source headless CMS that auto-generates REST and GraphQL APIs from your content models with a customizable admin panel.
Choose a VPS plan for Strapi
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Strapi
Strapi is the world's most popular open-source headless CMS, trusted by over 800,000 developers. It provides a fully customizable content management backend with an intuitive drag-and-drop admin panel, auto-generated REST and GraphQL APIs, and a rich plugin ecosystem. Unlike traditional CMSs that couple content to a fixed frontend, Strapi delivers content to any channel â€” websites, mobile apps, IoT devices â€” through standard APIs.
Self-hosting Strapi on your VPS eliminates per-seat pricing and API rate limits imposed by managed CMS providers while giving you complete control over your content architecture, data storage, and plugin configuration. This template pairs Strapi with PostgreSQL 16 for production-ready reliability.
Key features of Strapi
Auto-generated APIs
Strapi creates REST and GraphQL endpoints automatically when you define content types â€” no manual API coding required.
Drag-and-drop content builder
Build complex content models visually with fields, components, and dynamic zones without touching the codebase.
Role-based access control
Define granular permissions per content type and user role so editors, managers, and API consumers only access what they should.
Media library
Upload, organize, and optimize images and files in a centralized media library with automatic image resizing and format conversion.
Plugin ecosystem
Extend Strapi with marketplace plugins for authentication, SEO, email, search, and more â€” or build custom plugins for your needs.
Multi-language content
Manage content in multiple languages with built-in i18n support, publishing each locale independently to support global audiences.
Why run Strapi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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