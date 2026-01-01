Squidex is an open-source headless CMS that exposes your content through REST and GraphQL APIs, letting any frontend â€” web apps, mobile apps, or server-side systems â€” pull content without being tied to a specific rendering layer. Content schemas are defined in the Squidex UI with full support for references, assets, localization, and validation rules.

Self-hosting Squidex on your own VPS gives you complete control over where content is stored and who can access it. Unlike SaaS headless CMS platforms that charge per API call or seat, a self-hosted instance has no usage caps and keeps all content data within your own infrastructure.