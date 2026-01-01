Deploy Serge with a one-click installation.
Self-hosted chat interface for running LLaMA and Alpaca models locally through llama.cpp with no API costs.
Choose a VPS plan for Serge
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Serge
Serge is an open-source chat interface for running LLaMA-family language models locally through llama.cpp, with first-class support for Alpaca, Vicuna, GPT4All, and other community fine-tunes. It bundles a SvelteKit web UI, a FastAPI backend, and a Redis-backed model registry into a single container, so you can pull GGUF models, manage chat sessions, and tune inference parameters without wiring up multiple services.
Self-hosting Serge keeps every prompt and response on your own VPS â€” no external API, no telemetry, and no per-token costs. CPU-only inference works out of the box, making it a practical way to run private LLMs without paying for cloud GPU time or signing up for a third-party AI service.
Key features of Serge
Runs on CPU
llama.cpp powers fully local inference without a GPU, so you can chat with quantized LLaMA models on a standard VPS.
Built-in model registry
Pull and switch between Alpaca, Vicuna, GPT4All, and other GGUF models directly from the web UI without manual file copying.
Tunable inference
Adjust temperature, top-k, top-p, context length, and other generation parameters per chat to control response style and quality.
Persistent chat history
Conversations and downloaded model weights are stored in Docker volumes and survive container restarts and upgrades.
REST API included
FastAPI backend exposes chat, model, and session endpoints so you can integrate Serge with custom scripts, bots, or apps.
No external API keys
Everything runs in one container with no OpenAI, Anthropic, or cloud account required â€” prompts never leave your VPS.
Why run Serge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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