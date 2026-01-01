Serge is an open-source chat interface for running LLaMA-family language models locally through llama.cpp, with first-class support for Alpaca, Vicuna, GPT4All, and other community fine-tunes. It bundles a SvelteKit web UI, a FastAPI backend, and a Redis-backed model registry into a single container, so you can pull GGUF models, manage chat sessions, and tune inference parameters without wiring up multiple services.

Self-hosting Serge keeps every prompt and response on your own VPS â€” no external API, no telemetry, and no per-token costs. CPU-only inference works out of the box, making it a practical way to run private LLMs without paying for cloud GPU time or signing up for a third-party AI service.