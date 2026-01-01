Deploy OmniRoute in one click installation.
Self-hosted AI gateway that routes any LLM through one OpenAI-compatible endpoint with smart fallback and token compression.
Choose a VPS plan for OmniRoute
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OmniRoute
OmniRoute is a self-hosted AI gateway that unifies more than 230 model providers behind a single OpenAI-compatible endpoint. Point Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Cline, or Copilot at one URL and OmniRoute routes each request to the best available model â€” including dozens of free Claude, GPT, and Gemini tiers â€” with automatic fallback when a provider fails or hits a limit.
Its stacked RTK and Caveman compression trims 15â€“95% of tokens before requests leave your server, cutting cost and latency, while MCP, A2A, and multimodal APIs keep advanced workflows working. Running OmniRoute on your own VPS means your API keys, routing rules, and usage data stay under your control instead of a hosted proxy.
Key features of OmniRoute
One unified endpoint
Expose a single OpenAI-compatible API and connect Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Cline, or Copilot without per-tool setup.
231+ providers
Route requests across more than 231 model providers, including 50+ free Claude, GPT, and Gemini tiers.
Smart auto-fallback
Automatically retry on another provider when one fails, rate-limits, or returns an error, keeping your agents running.
Token compression
Stacked RTK and Caveman compression cuts 15â€“95% of tokens per request to reduce cost and speed up responses.
MCP and multimodal
Built-in MCP, A2A, and multimodal APIs let you wire OmniRoute into agent tooling and image or audio workflows.
Why run OmniRoute on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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