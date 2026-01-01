OmniRoute is a self-hosted AI gateway that unifies more than 230 model providers behind a single OpenAI-compatible endpoint. Point Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Cline, or Copilot at one URL and OmniRoute routes each request to the best available model â€” including dozens of free Claude, GPT, and Gemini tiers â€” with automatic fallback when a provider fails or hits a limit.

Its stacked RTK and Caveman compression trims 15â€“95% of tokens before requests leave your server, cutting cost and latency, while MCP, A2A, and multimodal APIs keep advanced workflows working. Running OmniRoute on your own VPS means your API keys, routing rules, and usage data stay under your control instead of a hosted proxy.