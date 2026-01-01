Deploy Redmine in one click installation.
Flexible open-source project management and issue tracking platform with custom workflows, Gantt charts, and Git integration.
VÃ¤lj en VPS-prenumeration fÃ¶r Redmine
Varje plan har allt du behÃ¶ver och mer
Vad du kan bygga med Redmine
Redmine is one of the most established open-source project management platforms, powering issue tracking and collaboration for thousands of organizations since 2006. Built with Ruby on Rails, it adapts to diverse methodologies â€” from agile development to traditional waterfall â€” through custom fields, issue types, statuses, and role-based permissions across unlimited projects.
Self-hosting Redmine eliminates per-user subscription fees and keeps your project history, wikis, attachments, and time tracking data entirely on your own infrastructure. This deployment pairs Redmine with a PostgreSQL backend for reliable, scalable data storage suitable for teams managing hundreds of concurrent issues and long-term project archives.
Viktiga funktioner i Redmine
Custom Workflows
Define your own issue statuses, transitions, and permissions per project type so Redmine matches your team's actual process rather than forcing a preset methodology.
Gantt Charts
Visualize project timelines, milestones, and task dependencies in interactive Gantt views for scheduling and progress tracking across multiple projects.
Time Tracking
Log hours against issues and generate detailed reports for client billing, sprint reviews, or resource allocation analysis.
Repository Integration
Browse Git, SVN, and Mercurial commits alongside related issues so code changes are traceable directly to the requirements that drove them.
Plugin Ecosystem
Hundreds of community plugins extend Redmine with agile boards, helpdesk features, billing integrations, and additional reporting capabilities.
VarfÃ¶r kÃ¶ra Redmine pÃ¥ Hostinger
Lansera med ett klick
FÃ¥ igÃ¥ng din applikation direkt med en fÃ¤rdig konfiguration. Ingen manuell installation eller komplicerade steg.
SÃ¤kerhet du kan lita pÃ¥
Skydda dina applikationer med en inbyggd brandvÃ¤gg, DDoS-skydd och kontinuerlig Ã¶vervakning.
Inbyggd Docker manager
KÃ¶r och hantera flera Docker-containers frÃ¥n ett stÃ¤lle. Implementera, uppdatera och Ã¶vervaka dina projekt enkelt.
Lansera med ett klick
FÃ¥ igÃ¥ng din applikation direkt med en fÃ¤rdig konfiguration. Ingen manuell installation eller komplicerade steg.
SÃ¤kerhet du kan lita pÃ¥
Skydda dina applikationer med en inbyggd brandvÃ¤gg, DDoS-skydd och kontinuerlig Ã¶vervakning.
Inbyggd Docker manager
KÃ¶r och hantera flera Docker-containers frÃ¥n ett stÃ¤lle. Implementera, uppdatera och Ã¶vervaka dina projekt enkelt.
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