Upp till 69 % rabatt pÃ¥ Redmine

Deploy Redmine in one click installation.

Flexible open-source project management and issue tracking platform with custom workflows, Gantt charts, and Git integration.

Lansera din applikation direkt
Gratis automatiska sÃ¤kerhetskopior varje vecka
AI-hanterad VPS
60,90kr/mÃ¥n
VÃ¤lj plan
30-dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti
Deploy Redmine in one click installation.

VÃ¤lj en VPS-prenumeration fÃ¶r Redmine

69% rabatt
KVM 1
193,90kr
60,90kr/mÃ¥n
VÃ¤lj plan
FÃ¶rnyas fÃ¶r 132,90 kr/mÃ¥n i 2 Ã¥r. SÃ¤g upp nÃ¤r som helst.
1 vCPU-kÃ¤rna
4 GB RAM-minne
50 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
4 TB bandbredd
PopulÃ¤rast
64% rabatt
KVM 2
238,90kr
86,90kr/mÃ¥n
VÃ¤lj plan
FÃ¶rnyas fÃ¶r 166,90 kr/mÃ¥n i 2 Ã¥r. SÃ¤g upp nÃ¤r som helst.
2 vCPU-kÃ¤rnor
8 GB RAM-minne
100 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
8 TB bandbredd
69% rabatt
KVM 4
398,90kr
121,90kr/mÃ¥n
VÃ¤lj plan
FÃ¶rnyas fÃ¶r 310,90 kr/mÃ¥n i 2 Ã¥r. SÃ¤g upp nÃ¤r som helst.
4 vCPU-kÃ¤rnor
16 GB RAM-minne
200 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
16 TB bandbredd
66% rabatt
KVM 8
719,90kr
243,90kr/mÃ¥n
VÃ¤lj plan
FÃ¶rnyas fÃ¶r 553,90 kr/mÃ¥n i 2 Ã¥r. SÃ¤g upp nÃ¤r som helst.
8 vCPU-kÃ¤rnor
32 GB RAM-minne
400 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
32 TB bandbredd
69% rabatt
KVM 1
193,90kr
60,90kr/mÃ¥n
VÃ¤lj plan
FÃ¶rnyas fÃ¶r 132,90 kr/mÃ¥n i 2 Ã¥r. SÃ¤g upp nÃ¤r som helst.
1 vCPU-kÃ¤rna
4 GB RAM-minne
50 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
4 TB bandbredd
PopulÃ¤rast
64% rabatt
KVM 2
238,90kr
86,90kr/mÃ¥n
VÃ¤lj plan
FÃ¶rnyas fÃ¶r 166,90 kr/mÃ¥n i 2 Ã¥r. SÃ¤g upp nÃ¤r som helst.
2 vCPU-kÃ¤rnor
8 GB RAM-minne
100 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
8 TB bandbredd
69% rabatt
KVM 4
398,90kr
121,90kr/mÃ¥n
VÃ¤lj plan
FÃ¶rnyas fÃ¶r 310,90 kr/mÃ¥n i 2 Ã¥r. SÃ¤g upp nÃ¤r som helst.
4 vCPU-kÃ¤rnor
16 GB RAM-minne
200 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
16 TB bandbredd
66% rabatt
KVM 8
719,90kr
243,90kr/mÃ¥n
VÃ¤lj plan
FÃ¶rnyas fÃ¶r 553,90 kr/mÃ¥n i 2 Ã¥r. SÃ¤g upp nÃ¤r som helst.
8 vCPU-kÃ¤rnor
32 GB RAM-minne
400 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
32 TB bandbredd

Varje plan har allt du behÃ¶ver och mer

Docker manager
Snabb Ã¥tkomst till containerloggar
Uppdateringar med ett klick
AMD EPYC-processorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
1 Gbps nÃ¤tverkshastighet
Offentligt API
Datacenter Ã¶ver hela vÃ¤rlden
Gratis domÃ¤n i 1 Ã¥r
Docker manager
Snabb Ã¥tkomst till containerloggar
Uppdateringar med ett klick
AMD EPYC-processorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
1 Gbps nÃ¤tverkshastighet
Offentligt API
Datacenter Ã¶ver hela vÃ¤rlden
Gratis domÃ¤n i 1 Ã¥r

Alla planer betalas i fÃ¶rskott. MÃ¥nadspriset Ã¥terspeglar det totala planpriset delat med din plans antal mÃ¥nader.

Vad du kan bygga med Redmine

Redmine is one of the most established open-source project management platforms, powering issue tracking and collaboration for thousands of organizations since 2006. Built with Ruby on Rails, it adapts to diverse methodologies â€” from agile development to traditional waterfall â€” through custom fields, issue types, statuses, and role-based permissions across unlimited projects.

Self-hosting Redmine eliminates per-user subscription fees and keeps your project history, wikis, attachments, and time tracking data entirely on your own infrastructure. This deployment pairs Redmine with a PostgreSQL backend for reliable, scalable data storage suitable for teams managing hundreds of concurrent issues and long-term project archives.

Kom igÃ¥ng nu
Vad du kan bygga med {name}

Viktiga funktioner i Redmine

Custom Workflows

Define your own issue statuses, transitions, and permissions per project type so Redmine matches your team's actual process rather than forcing a preset methodology.

Gantt Charts

Visualize project timelines, milestones, and task dependencies in interactive Gantt views for scheduling and progress tracking across multiple projects.

Time Tracking

Log hours against issues and generate detailed reports for client billing, sprint reviews, or resource allocation analysis.

Repository Integration

Browse Git, SVN, and Mercurial commits alongside related issues so code changes are traceable directly to the requirements that drove them.

Plugin Ecosystem

Hundreds of community plugins extend Redmine with agile boards, helpdesk features, billing integrations, and additional reporting capabilities.

VarfÃ¶r kÃ¶ra Redmine pÃ¥ Hostinger

Lansera med ett klick

FÃ¥ igÃ¥ng din applikation direkt med en fÃ¤rdig konfiguration. Ingen manuell installation eller komplicerade steg.

Lansera med ett klick

SÃ¤kerhet du kan lita pÃ¥

Skydda dina applikationer med en inbyggd brandvÃ¤gg, DDoS-skydd och kontinuerlig Ã¶vervakning.

SÃ¤kerhet du kan lita pÃ¥

Inbyggd Docker manager

KÃ¶r och hantera flera Docker-containers frÃ¥n ett stÃ¤lle. Implementera, uppdatera och Ã¶vervaka dina projekt enkelt.

Inbyggd Docker manager

Lansera med ett klick

FÃ¥ igÃ¥ng din applikation direkt med en fÃ¤rdig konfiguration. Ingen manuell installation eller komplicerade steg.

Lansera med ett klick

SÃ¤kerhet du kan lita pÃ¥

Skydda dina applikationer med en inbyggd brandvÃ¤gg, DDoS-skydd och kontinuerlig Ã¶vervakning.

SÃ¤kerhet du kan lita pÃ¥

Inbyggd Docker manager

KÃ¶r och hantera flera Docker-containers frÃ¥n ett stÃ¤lle. Implementera, uppdatera och Ã¶vervaka dina projekt enkelt.

Inbyggd Docker manager

Rekommenderad serverplats:

Kontrollerar...

Lansera lokalt. VÃ¤x globalt.

VÃ¤lj en serverplats nÃ¤rmare din mÃ¥lgrupp och Ã¶ka laddningshastigheterna. Vi har datacenter i Nordamerika, Europa, Asien och Sydamerika.
Kom igÃ¥ng nu
Lansera lokalt. VÃ¤x globalt.

Docker VPS hosting du kan lita pÃ¥

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Jag Ã¤r otroligt nÃ¶jd med Hostingers VPS-hosting! Deras upptid Ã¤r av hÃ¶gsta klass, vilket gÃ¶r att min webbplats fungerar smidigt. NÃ¤r jag Ã¤n har behÃ¶vt hjÃ¤lp har deras tekniska supportteam varit snabba, kunniga och genuint hjÃ¤lpsamma.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Allt gÃ¥r snabbt och smidigt med Hostinger, AI-chatboten + mÃ¤nsklig chatt ifall AI inte kan lÃ¶sa din frÃ¥ga. Och VPS-servern Ã¤r helt enkelt grym, inga upp- och nedgÃ¥ngar. Tack till utvecklingsteamet och alla andra inblandade. Ni Ã¤r grymma ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Ã„ntligen ett VPS-hostingfÃ¶retag som gÃ¶r det rÃ¤tt! PrisvÃ¤rt. UtmÃ¤rkt portal som respekterar anvÃ¤ndarnas tid. SÃ¶mlÃ¶sa sÃ¤kerhetskopior. Bra support. PÃ¥litligt. KÃ¤nns stabilt.

Omkar
Omkar

Jag kontaktade Hostinger support efter att ha fÃ¶rlorat Ã¥tkomsten till min egenhostade n8n-instans och jag Ã¤r superimponerad. Kodee och Mohammad frÃ¥n supportteamet var otroligt tÃ¥lmodiga och noggranna.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Stort tack till Carla fÃ¶r att hon hjÃ¤lpte mig med denna N8N-uppgradering pÃ¥ min Hostinger VPS. Professionell och kunnig, tusen tack Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS Ã¤r helt fantastisk. Det fungerar alltid. Det Ã¤r alltid snabbt och stabilt. Aldrig nere, kraschar aldrig.

Martin K
Martin K

FÃ¶retaget Ã¤r toppen, jag Ã¤r vÃ¤ldigt nÃ¶jd med tjÃ¤nsterna jag anvÃ¤nder genom dem. Inte lika dyra som vissa stÃ¤llen, och de har riktigt bra VPS-instÃ¤llningar och prenumerationer.

30-dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti

Prova riskfritt med vÃ¥r 30-dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti. Se vÃ¥r Ã¥terbetalningspolicy fÃ¶r mer information.

Kom igÃ¥ng nu

Utforska fler appar att distribuera

Visual Studio Code Server

Visual Studio Code Server

KÃ¶r Visual Studio Code i din webblÃ¤sare var som helst

Distribuera
1Backend

1Backend

SjÃ¤lvhostad plattform fÃ¶r att bygga AI-appar med mikrotjÃ¤nster och mikrofrontendar

Distribuera
Adminer

Adminer

FullfjÃ¤drat grÃ¤nssnitt fÃ¶r databashantering med stÃ¶d fÃ¶r 11+ databassystem

Distribuera
Se alla applikationer

Vi bryr oss om din integritet

Denna webbplats anvÃ¤nder cookies som behÃ¶vs fÃ¶r att webbplatsen ska fungera korrekt och fÃ¶r att fÃ¥ data om hur du interagerar med den, samt fÃ¶r marknadsfÃ¶ringssyften. Genom att acceptera godkÃ¤nner du att lagra cookies pÃ¥ din enhet fÃ¶r annonsinriktning, anpassning och analys enligt beskrivningen i vÃ¥r Cookiepolicy.