Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
Populärast
79% rabatt
Business
Fler verktyg och resurser för tillväxt
223,90 kr
46,90 kr /mån

+2 mån. gratis

Välj plan
Få 48 månader för 2.251,20 kr (ordinarie pris 10.747,20 kr). Förnyas för 199,90 kr/mån.
5 hanterade Node.js-webbappar
Upp till 50 webbplatser
5 Vibe-kodningskrediter
2 CPU-kärnor
3 GB RAM-minne
50 GB av världens snabbaste NVMe-lagring
5 e-postinkorgar per webbplats - gratis i 1 år

Businessförmåner:

Bygg med Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Gratis domän i 1 år
Hanterade SSL-certifikat
GRATIS
Globalt internt CDN
GRATIS
GitHub-integration med automatiska distributioner
IDE-baserade distributioner
NYHET
Säkerhetskopior dagligen och on-demand
Brandvägg för webbappar
Trafikhantering för AI-botar
Obegränsad bandbredd
Hanterad MySQL-databas
69% rabatt
Cloud Startup
20 gånger mer kraft för dina webbplatser med Cloud hosting
305,90 kr
94,90 kr /mån

+2 mån. gratis

Välj plan
Få 48 månader för 4.555,20 kr (ordinarie pris 14.683,20 kr). Förnyas för 282,90 kr/mån.
10 hanterade Node.js-webbappar
NYHET
Upp till 100 webbplatser
5 Vibe-kodningskrediter
4 CPU-kärnor
4 GB RAM-minne
100 GB av världens snabbaste NVMe-lagring
10 e-postinkorgar per webbplats - gratis i 1 år

Allt i Business, plus:

Få prioriterad expertsupport dygnet runt
Få extra kontroll och stabilitet med en dedikerad IP-adress
Hantera trafiktopp med en strömförstärkning i en vecka/månad
Högre databasprestanda och anslutningsgränser
Populärast
79% rabatt
Business
Fler verktyg och resurser för tillväxt
223,90 kr
46,90 kr /mån

+2 mån. gratis

Välj plan
Få 48 månader för 2.251,20 kr (ordinarie pris 10.747,20 kr). Förnyas för 199,90 kr/mån.
5 hanterade Node.js-webbappar
Upp till 50 webbplatser
5 Vibe-kodningskrediter
2 CPU-kärnor
3 GB RAM-minne
50 GB av världens snabbaste NVMe-lagring
5 e-postinkorgar per webbplats - gratis i 1 år

Businessförmåner:

Bygg med Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Gratis domän i 1 år
Hanterade SSL-certifikat
GRATIS
Globalt internt CDN
GRATIS
GitHub-integration med automatiska distributioner
IDE-baserade distributioner
NYHET
Säkerhetskopior dagligen och on-demand
Brandvägg för webbappar
Trafikhantering för AI-botar
Obegränsad bandbredd
Hanterad MySQL-databas
69% rabatt
Cloud Startup
20 gånger mer kraft för dina webbplatser med Cloud hosting
305,90 kr
94,90 kr /mån

+2 mån. gratis

Välj plan
Få 48 månader för 4.555,20 kr (ordinarie pris 14.683,20 kr). Förnyas för 282,90 kr/mån.
10 hanterade Node.js-webbappar
NYHET
Upp till 100 webbplatser
5 Vibe-kodningskrediter
4 CPU-kärnor
4 GB RAM-minne
100 GB av världens snabbaste NVMe-lagring
10 e-postinkorgar per webbplats - gratis i 1 år

Allt i Business, plus:

Få prioriterad expertsupport dygnet runt
Få extra kontroll och stabilitet med en dedikerad IP-adress
Hantera trafiktopp med en strömförstärkning i en vecka/månad
Högre databasprestanda och anslutningsgränser

Priset som visas är den månatliga avgiften, exklusive tillämpliga skatter. Det totala priset för planen som betalas direkt i kassan inkluderar den månatliga avgiften multiplicerat med det antal månader som din plan gäller, tillsammans med eventuella skatter.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

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