n8n is a workflow automation platform that connects applications, services, and APIs through a visual node-based editor. This deployment adds n8n's AI Assistant, a chat interface that turns plain-language requests into working workflows â€” it picks the right nodes, wires them together, writes the expressions, and explains why an execution failed instead of leaving you to read logs.

The assistant runs code in a sandbox service deployed alongside n8n on your own VPS rather than a third-party cloud, so workflow logic, credentials, and generated code stay on your infrastructure. It is powered by Nexos AI, giving the assistant access to frontier models through a single key while you keep unlimited workflow executions and no per-task pricing.