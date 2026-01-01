Appsmith is a leading open-source low-code platform designed to accelerate the development of custom internal tools, admin panels, dashboards, and business applications. Built for developers who want to move fast without sacrificing control, Appsmith combines a visual drag-and-drop interface with the power of JavaScript to create fully functional applications in hours instead of weeks. Since its launch, Appsmith has grown to serve thousands of organizations worldwide, from startups to enterprises, with over 38,000 stars on GitHub. The platform seamlessly connects to your existing data sources and APIs, allowing you to build applications that interact with your entire technology stack while maintaining complete control over your data through self-hosting.

Common Use Cases

Development teams use Appsmith to build custom admin panels that manage users, content, and configurations without writing extensive frontend code. Operations teams create dashboards that monitor system health, track KPIs, and visualize data from multiple sources in real-time. Customer support teams build internal tools for managing tickets, viewing customer data, and performing account operations efficiently. Marketing teams develop campaign management interfaces, lead tracking systems, and analytics dashboards that pull data from various marketing platforms. IT teams create approval workflows, resource provisioning tools, and inventory management systems that integrate with existing infrastructure.

Key Features

Visual drag-and-drop interface with 45+ pre-built UI widgets for rapid development

Native integrations with 25+ databases including PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and Elasticsearch

REST API and GraphQL support for connecting to any external service

JavaScript-based business logic for complex workflows and data transformations

Git-based version control for application code and collaborative development

Role-based access control and granular permissions for enterprise security

Responsive design that works seamlessly on desktop and mobile devices

Custom JavaScript libraries and reusable components for advanced use cases

Audit logs and activity tracking for compliance and debugging

Self-hosted deployment with complete data ownership and privacy

Why deploy Appsmith on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Appsmith on Hostinger VPS provides the performance, security, and control that development teams need for mission-critical internal tools. With dedicated resources, your Appsmith instance can handle multiple concurrent users and complex queries without performance degradation. Self-hosting on your VPS ensures that sensitive business data, database credentials, and API keys never leave your infrastructure, meeting compliance requirements and corporate security policies. Hostinger VPS gives you full control over resource allocation, backup strategies, and scaling as your application portfolio grows. The persistent storage ensures all your applications, configurations, and user data are safely preserved across container restarts. This makes Hostinger VPS the ideal platform for running Appsmith as your organization's low-code development hub.