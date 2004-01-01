Codex hosting
Deploy apps built with Codex in minutes
ドメイン登録1年間無料
ビジネスメール1年間無料
マネージドSSL実質永久無料
最安プランなら ¥ 469 /月
30日間の返金保証付き
Simple pricing for Codex hosting
Host the apps you build with Codex on reliable infrastructure you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get started with confidence.
一番人気
78％オフ
Business
高度な機能が備わったプラン
¥ 2,099
¥ 469 /月
+2 ヶ月無料
48ヶ月の通常価格¥ 100,752のところ、¥ 22,512でご提供中。更新時の価格は¥ 1,899/月になります。
マネージドNode.js Webアプリ5個
最大50件のWebサイト
バイブコーディングクレジット5回分
2コアのCPU
RAM容量：3GB
世界最速のNVMeストレージ50GB
サイトごとに5個のメールボックス（1年間無料）
Businessプランの特典：
Node.js、PHP/HTML、WordPress、サイト作成ツール、Horizonsに対応
ドメインが1年間無料
マネージドSSL証明書
無料
自社運用型グローバルCDN
無料
GitHub連携と自動デプロイ
IDEベースのデプロイ
NEW
日次 / オンデマンドのバックアップ
Webアプリケーションファイアウォール
AIボットのトラフィック管理
データ転送量無制限
マネージドMySQLデータベース
71％オフ
Cloud Startup
クラウドサーバーでWebサイトの性能が20倍向上
¥ 3,949
¥ 1,129 /月
+2 ヶ月無料
48ヶ月の通常価格¥ 189,552のところ、¥ 54,192でご提供中。更新時の価格は¥ 3,669/月になります。
マネージドNode.js Webアプリ10個
NEW
最大100件のWebサイト
バイブコーディングクレジット5回分
4コアのCPU
RAM容量：4GB
世界最速のNVMeストレージ100GB
サイトごとに10個のメールボックス（1年間無料）
Businessプランに含まれる全機能＋
年中無休の優先的なサポート
専用のIPアドレスでより自由に管理・安定性を強化
1週間 / 1ヶ月間のブーストでトラフィックの急増に対応
データベースの性能向上＆同時接続数の拡大
一番人気
78％オフ
Business
高度な機能が備わったプラン
¥ 2,099
¥ 469 /月
+2 ヶ月無料
48ヶ月の通常価格¥ 100,752のところ、¥ 22,512でご提供中。更新時の価格は¥ 1,899/月になります。
マネージドNode.js Webアプリ5個
最大50件のWebサイト
バイブコーディングクレジット5回分
2コアのCPU
RAM容量：3GB
世界最速のNVMeストレージ50GB
サイトごとに5個のメールボックス（1年間無料）
Businessプランの特典：
Node.js、PHP/HTML、WordPress、サイト作成ツール、Horizonsに対応
ドメインが1年間無料
マネージドSSL証明書
無料
自社運用型グローバルCDN
無料
GitHub連携と自動デプロイ
IDEベースのデプロイ
NEW
日次 / オンデマンドのバックアップ
Webアプリケーションファイアウォール
AIボットのトラフィック管理
データ転送量無制限
マネージドMySQLデータベース
71％オフ
Cloud Startup
クラウドサーバーでWebサイトの性能が20倍向上
¥ 3,949
¥ 1,129 /月
+2 ヶ月無料
48ヶ月の通常価格¥ 189,552のところ、¥ 54,192でご提供中。更新時の価格は¥ 3,669/月になります。
マネージドNode.js Webアプリ10個
NEW
最大100件のWebサイト
バイブコーディングクレジット5回分
4コアのCPU
RAM容量：4GB
世界最速のNVMeストレージ100GB
サイトごとに10個のメールボックス（1年間無料）
Businessプランに含まれる全機能＋
年中無休の優先的なサポート
専用のIPアドレスでより自由に管理・安定性を強化
1週間 / 1ヶ月間のブーストでトラフィックの急増に対応
データベースの性能向上＆同時接続数の拡大
Ship Codex projects without friction
Take the apps and prototypes you build with Codex from local code to a live Node.js environment without extra setup. Push your project, and Hostinger handles the runtime and deployment flow so your app is ready to serve users without manual server work. Your stack runs on managed hosting designed to stay steady as traffic grows, with the uptime and headroom to handle spikes more smoothly. That leaves you with less ops overhead and more time to refine the features your app depends on.
コードをプッシュするだけ！
1. プロジェクトを接続
GitHub連携・ZIPアップロード・AIコードアシスタントでデプロイする方法から選べます。フレームワークが自動的に検出され、ビルドコマンドが処理されると、リリースできる状態になります。
2. すぐにデプロイ
Node.js Webアプリを数秒で公開。サーバー、セキュリティ、スケーリングなど、すべてお任せください。
3. 管理と拡張
コントロール自由自在、自信を持って拡張できます。パフォーマンスを監視し、ドメインをマッピング。さらに、再デプロイを自動化できます。
Codex hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex hosting services.
What is Codex hosting, and why does it matter for production apps?
Codex hosting means running the Node.js apps you build with Codex in a live environment that users can access. It matters because production hosting gives you uptime, environment management, and a stable runtime instead of relying on your local machine.
How is Codex hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, that server setup is handled for you, so you can deploy Codex projects without maintaining the underlying machine.
Can I deploy a Codex project from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. After that, pushes to the connected branch can trigger redeploys.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Codex hosting?
Your plan includes a fixed resource limit, and if your app grows beyond it, you may need to upgrade. We do not bill unpredictable overage fees for traffic spikes, but sustained higher usage can require a bigger plan.
How do I move a Codex app from local development or another host?
Push your app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and set the environment variables your app needs. If you're migrating from another host, keep the same Node.js entry point and database settings where possible to reduce changes.