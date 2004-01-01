codex hosting

Ship Codex projects without friction

Take the apps and prototypes you build with Codex from local code to a live Node.js environment without extra setup. Push your project, and Hostinger handles the runtime and deployment flow so your app is ready to serve users without manual server work. Your stack runs on managed hosting designed to stay steady as traffic grows, with the uptime and headroom to handle spikes more smoothly. That leaves you with less ops overhead and more time to refine the features your app depends on.