Up to 70% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

週に1度の無料自動バックアップ
マルウェアスキャナー
AIアシスタント
¥ 1,019 /月
プランを選択
30日間の返金保証付き
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

67％オフ
KVM 1
¥ 3,049
¥ 1,019 /月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で¥ 1,879/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
1 vCPUコア
RAM容量：4GB
NVMeディスク容量：50GB
データ転送量：4TB
一番人気
63％オフ
KVM 2
¥ 3,839
¥ 1,409 /月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で¥ 2,349/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
2 vCPUコア
RAM容量：8GB
NVMeディスク容量：100GB
データ転送量：8TB
70％オフ
KVM 4
¥ 6,729
¥ 2,039 /月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で¥ 4,539/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
4 vCPUコア
RAM容量：16GB
NVMeディスク容量：200GB
データ転送量：16TB
65％オフ
KVM 8
¥ 11,579
¥ 4,069 /月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で¥ 7,829/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
8 vCPUコア
RAM容量：32GB
NVMeディスク容量：400GB
データ転送量：32TB
67％オフ
KVM 1
¥ 3,049
¥ 1,019 /月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で¥ 1,879/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
1 vCPUコア
RAM容量：4GB
NVMeディスク容量：50GB
データ転送量：4TB
一番人気
63％オフ
KVM 2
¥ 3,839
¥ 1,409 /月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で¥ 2,349/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
2 vCPUコア
RAM容量：8GB
NVMeディスク容量：100GB
データ転送量：8TB
70％オフ
KVM 4
¥ 6,729
¥ 2,039 /月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で¥ 4,539/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
4 vCPUコア
RAM容量：16GB
NVMeディスク容量：200GB
データ転送量：16TB
65％オフ
KVM 8
¥ 11,579
¥ 4,069 /月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で¥ 7,829/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
8 vCPUコア
RAM容量：32GB
NVMeディスク容量：400GB
データ転送量：32TB

どのプランでも充実の機能を完備

AMD EPYCプロセッサ
NVMe SSDストレージ
世界中のデータセンター
週に1度の無料バックアップ
ファイアウォール管理
1Gbpsのネットワーク速度
パブリックAPI
AI Webターミナル
ドメインが1年間無料
AMD EPYCプロセッサ
NVMe SSDストレージ
世界中のデータセンター
週に1度の無料バックアップ
ファイアウォール管理
1Gbpsのネットワーク速度
パブリックAPI
AI Webターミナル
ドメインが1年間無料

すべてのプランが前払いで決済されます。月額料金は合計金額を購入するプランの月数で割った金額となります。

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
早速始める
Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間によるチャットがすぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀

Noel
Noel

やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。

Omkar
Omkar

セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。

Sylvain
Sylvain

Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。

Martin K
Martin K

この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
早速始める
Codex Cli Hosting

30日間の返金保証

30日間の返金保証により、安心してお試しいただけます。詳細は当社の返金ポリシーをご覧ください。

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Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
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WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

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