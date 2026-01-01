Roofing website builder

Get your roofing services online fast and hassle free

Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
Start now
30-day money-back guarantee
Roofing hero image

Choose the right plan to launch your roofing business online

Choose the plan that helps your roofing website go live fast with our all-in-one platform, AI Website Builder, and 24/7 customer support for a simple, hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website — from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
599
149/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹7,152 (regular price ₹28,752). Renews at ₹449/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer • 64% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
699
249/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
1,699
599/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website — from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
599
149/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹7,152 (regular price ₹28,752). Renews at ₹449/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer • 64% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
699
249/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
1,699
599/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Roofing templates examples

Create a roofing website in 3 easy steps

1. Choose how to build

Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Explore plans
AI tools list

Work smarter with AI

Not sure where to begin? Describe the goals for your roofing website, and our AI will create a ready-to-use site tailored to your services, from repairs to full installations. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy that builds trust and wins more local clients.
Explore plans

Or select a roofing website template you love

Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts tailored for roofing contractors, home improvement companies, local builders, and exterior renovation specialists
Explore plans
Portfolio
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates

Showcase your roofing expertise online

Present your roofing services with a professional site that works on any device, complete with custom contact forms for quote requests and appointment booking that syncs to Google Calendar. Built-in SEO tools and Google Analytics help attract and track high-intent local leads.
Explore plans
Appointment booking calendar
Renuka Prasad All-rounder

Building our website was user-friendly. We simply drag and dropped the text and images around to make our website look the way we wanted.

Renuka Prasad

All-rounder | lithuaniacricket.com

All-in-one solution

Create your roofing website today. It’s easier than you think with Hostinger Website Builder.

Explore plans

Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

We’re here for you, 24/7

Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee – your friendly AI Assistant – and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Live support chat

Roofing website builder FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked questions about the roofing website creation.
A roofing website showcases your services, past projects, and local areas you serve. It helps homeowners quickly see your expertise, request quotes, and contact your team.

Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose to build with a roofing template or AI. Next, customize your website – drag-and-drop any element, upload your photos, add your services and contact details. Once you're happy with how it looks, hit "Publish" to go live.

Yes, it offers ready-made roofing website templates, AI tools to generate text and layouts, and an intuitive editor. You can easily highlight roofing services, guarantees, and customer reviews.

With AI or a template, you can launch a simple roofing site in under an hour. Adding project galleries, FAQs, and forms may take a few extra hours depending on how much content you add.
Templates are mobile-responsive so homeowners can call or request quotes from any device. Built-in SEO basics help you add titles, descriptions, and local keywords for better visibility.
Templates are mobile-responsive so homeowners can call or request quotes from any device. Built-in SEO basics help you add titles, descriptions, and local keywords for better visibility.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.