Medical website builder

Launch a clear, professional medical website fast

Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
Start now
30-day money-back guarantee
Medical hero image

Choose the right plan to launch your medical practice online

Launch your medical website quickly with our all-in-one platform, guided by AI Website Builder and backed by 24/7 customer support for a fast, hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
â‚ą599
â‚ą149/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚ą7,152 (regular price â‚ą28,752). Renews at â‚ą449/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€˘ 64% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
â‚ą699
â‚ą249/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚ą11,952 (regular price â‚ą33,552). Renews at â‚ą649/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
â‚ą1,699
â‚ą599/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚ą28,752 (regular price â‚ą81,552). Renews at â‚ą1,599/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
â‚ą599
â‚ą149/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚ą7,152 (regular price â‚ą28,752). Renews at â‚ą449/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€˘ 64% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
â‚ą699
â‚ą249/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚ą11,952 (regular price â‚ą33,552). Renews at â‚ą649/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
â‚ą1,699
â‚ą599/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚ą28,752 (regular price â‚ą81,552). Renews at â‚ą1,599/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Medical templates examples

Create a medical website in 3 easy steps

1. Choose how to build

Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Explore plans
AI tools list

Work smarter with AI

Not sure where to begin? Describe your medical websiteâ€™s goal, and our AI will create a ready-to-use website tailored to your practice or clinic. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft clear service descriptions, patient resources, and blog content you can share effortlessly.
Explore plans

Or select a medical website template you love

Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts tailored for doctors, clinics, hospitals, healthcare providers, and medical consultants
Explore plans
Portfolio
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates

Launch a professional medical website

Showcase your medical practice with a responsive site that looks great on any device and includes bundled domain, hosting, and professional email. Add custom contact forms for patient inquiries, use appointment booking with automatic confirmations, and sync everything with Google Calendar.
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Appointment booking calendar
Renuka Prasad All-rounder

Building our website was user-friendly. We simply drag and dropped the text and images around to make our website look the way we wanted.

Renuka Prasad

All-rounder | lithuaniacricket.com

All-in-one solution

Create your medical website today. Itâ€™s easier than you think with Hostinger Website Builder.

Explore plans

Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7

Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Live support chat

Medical website builder FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked questions about the medical website creation.
A medical website shares clear information about your practice, services, and specialists, and helps patients book appointments. It can also host forms, policies, and health resources.
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose a medical template or let AI generate a layout. Next, use drag-and-drop to add content, adjust design, and publish your site to go live.

Yes, it offers medical-focused templates, AI tools to create pages and copy, and an intuitive editor. You can structure services, staff profiles, and contact details without technical skills.

You can launch a simple medical website in under an hour using AI or a ready template. Allow a few more hours if youâ€™re adding detailed service pages, policies, or multiple practitioner profiles.

Templates are mobile-responsive, so patients can browse and contact you from any device. Built-in SEO basics help you add titles, descriptions, and keywords so your practice can appear in searches.
Templates are mobile-responsive, so patients can browse and contact you from any device. Built-in SEO basics help you add titles, descriptions, and keywords so your practice can appear in searches.

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