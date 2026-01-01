Life Coach Website Builder
Launch your life coaching business online fast
Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose the right plan to launch your life coach website
Launch your life coach website in minutes with our all-in-one platform, guided by AI Website Builder and backed by reliable 24/7 customer support for a hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
â‚¹149/mo
â‚¹599
Get 48 months for â‚¹7,152 (regular price â‚¹28,752). Renews at â‚¹449/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 64% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
â‚¹249/mo
â‚¹699
Get 48 months for â‚¹11,952 (regular price â‚¹33,552). Renews at â‚¹649/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
â‚¹599/mo
â‚¹1,699
Get 48 months for â‚¹28,752 (regular price â‚¹81,552). Renews at â‚¹1,599/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
â‚¹149/mo
â‚¹599
Get 48 months for â‚¹7,152 (regular price â‚¹28,752). Renews at â‚¹449/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 64% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
â‚¹249/mo
â‚¹699
Get 48 months for â‚¹11,952 (regular price â‚¹33,552). Renews at â‚¹649/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
â‚¹599/mo
â‚¹1,699
Get 48 months for â‚¹28,752 (regular price â‚¹81,552). Renews at â‚¹1,599/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Create a life coach website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
2. Customize your website
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Work smarter with AI
Not sure where to begin? Describe your life coaching website's goal, and our AI will create a ready-to-use website tailored to your needs. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy about your services, share inspiring content, and connect with potential clients effortlessly.
Or select a life coach website template you love
Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts designed for life coaches, wellness mentors, personal development consultants, and transformational coaching professionals
Portfolio
Portfolio
Business showcase
Online store
Blog
Link in bio
Other
Attract and convert coaching clients
Showcase your services on a responsive site with bundled domain, hosting, and business email that looks polished from day one. Capture new clients with custom contact forms, streamline scheduling with appointment booking and auto-confirmation, and track growth using Google Analytics integration.
Building our website was user-friendly. We simply drag and dropped the text and images around to make our website look the way we wanted.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Life coach website builder FAQs
Find answers to commonly asked queries about life coach website.
What is a life coach website?
A life coach website is your online hub to present your services, share your story, and explain your coaching approach. It helps clients book sessions and trust you faster.
How do I create a life coach website?
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose to build with an AI-generated layout or a life coach template, customize sections with drag-and-drop, and publish your site live.
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for life coach sites?
Yes, it offers life coach-friendly website templates, AI tools for content and layout suggestions, and an intuitive editor, so you can focus on your coaching instead of tech setup.
How quickly can I set up my life coach website?
With AI or a ready-made template, you can launch a simple life coach site in under an hour. Adding more pages, blogs, or resources may take a few extra hours to refine.
Can I add online booking and contact forms to my life coach site?
Yes, you can easily add booking buttons, contact forms, and call-to-action sections so visitors can schedule discovery calls or coaching sessions directly from your website.
Will my life coach website look good on mobile and be easy to navigate?
Templates are mobile-responsive by default, so pages adapt to phones and tablets. You can adjust layouts, fonts, and sections to keep navigation clear and sessions easy to book.