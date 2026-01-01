Contractor Website Builder
Launch a professional contractor site in minutes
Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose the right plan to launch your contractor business online
Choose a plan to launch your contractor website fast with our all-in-one platform, 24/7 customer support, and AI Website Builder for a simple, hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
â‚¹149/mo
â‚¹599
Get 48 months for â‚¹7,152 (regular price â‚¹28,752). Renews at â‚¹449/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 64% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
â‚¹249/mo
â‚¹699
Get 48 months for â‚¹11,952 (regular price â‚¹33,552). Renews at â‚¹649/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
â‚¹599/mo
â‚¹1,699
Get 48 months for â‚¹28,752 (regular price â‚¹81,552). Renews at â‚¹1,599/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
â‚¹149/mo
â‚¹599
Get 48 months for â‚¹7,152 (regular price â‚¹28,752). Renews at â‚¹449/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 64% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
â‚¹249/mo
â‚¹699
Get 48 months for â‚¹11,952 (regular price â‚¹33,552). Renews at â‚¹649/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
â‚¹599/mo
â‚¹1,699
Get 48 months for â‚¹28,752 (regular price â‚¹81,552). Renews at â‚¹1,599/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Create a contractor website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
2. Customize your website
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Work smarter with AI
Not sure where to begin? Describe your contractor websiteâ€™s goals, and our AI will create a ready-to-use website tailored to your services, locations, and clients. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique project descriptions, service pages, and blog posts, and share inspiring content effortlessly.
Or select a contractor website template you love
Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts designed for contractors, home builders, renovation companies, and property maintenance services
Portfolio
Portfolio
Business showcase
Online store
Blog
Link in bio
Other
Showcase your contracting services online
Present your work on any device with responsive design, then capture new leads using tailored contact forms and appointment booking with automatic confirmations. Keep your schedule organized with Google Calendar sync while built-in SEO tools help local clients find your contracting business faster.
Building our website was user-friendly. We simply drag and dropped the text and images around to make our website look the way we wanted.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Contractor website builder FAQs
Find answers to commonly asked queries about contractor website.
What is a contractor website?
A contractor website showcases your services, past projects, and customer reviews in one place. It helps homeowners quickly see your expertise and contact you for quotes.
How do I create a contractor website?
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose to build with a contractor template or AI. Use drag-and-drop to add projects, services, and contact forms, then publish and go live.
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for contractor sites?
Yes, it offers contractor-focused templates, AI tools to help with content, and a simple editor. You can quickly build a professional site without tech skills or a web designer.
How quickly can I set up my contractor website?
You can launch a basic contractor website in under an hour using a template or AI. Adding more detailed project galleries and reviews may take a few extra hours to refine.
Will my contractor website be mobile-friendly and easy to find on Google?
Hostinger templates are mobile-responsive, so your site looks good on phones and tablets. You also get built-in SEO basics to help local customers find your services online.
Will my contractor website be mobile-friendly and easy to find on Google?
Hostinger templates are mobile-responsive, so your site looks good on phones and tablets. You also get built-in SEO basics to help local customers find your services online.