From $2.99/mo

React Hosting

Deploy your React app quickly and easily

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From  249 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
react hosting

One monthly price, no hidden fees

Get started with confidence. Enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee and reliable performance for your React projects.
MOST POPULAR
64% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
249 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
599 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
64% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
249 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
599 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Everything you need to host your React app

Host your React applications on a platform built for speed and simplicity. Whether you’re building a single-page app or a complex frontend project, you can deploy in just a few clicks. Enjoy fast loading times, global data centers, and an easy setup process that lets you focus on building instead of managing infrastructure. With full control over your environment, you can scale your React app as your project grows.
react hosting

Push your code. We’ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

Recommended server location:

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.

Local deployment. Global reach

React hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about React hosting services.

What is React hosting?

React hosting is a service that lets you deploy and run React applications online. It ensures your app is fast, secure, and accessible to users worldwide.

How is this different from VPS hosting?

This is fully managed hosting — we take care of uptime, scaling, and security, so you don’t have to manage servers. VPS hosting is better if you need full control and root access.

Can I deploy private GitHub repositories?

Yes. You can securely connect private repositories and deploy your React app without exposing your code. GitHub integration, ZIP uploads, and redeploys are all supported.


 

Is there any traffic limit or overage fee?

No. You get unlimited bandwidth and requests with predictable monthly pricing. Your React app can scale freely without unexpected costs.


 

Is it easy to migrate an existing React app?

Yes. You can migrate your project by connecting your GitHub repository or uploading your files. Your React app will be deployed automatically on Hostinger.


 

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