Convex is a revolutionary reactive database platform that reimagines how modern applications interact with data. By combining a powerful document database with real-time reactivity, serverless functions, and built-in authentication, Convex eliminates the complexity of traditional backend architectures. It enables developers to build sophisticated, real-time applications with minimal code while ensuring consistency and reliability through ACID transactions.

Common Use Cases

Real-time application developers use Convex to build collaborative apps, chat systems, and live dashboards with automatic UI updates when data changes. AI application builders leverage it for storing embeddings, managing chat histories, and orchestrating AI agent workflows with reactive state management. Startup teams deploy it as a complete backend solution, replacing multiple services with a single, integrated platform. Game developers utilize it for multiplayer game state synchronization, leaderboards, and player data management with guaranteed consistency.

Key Features

Reactive queries with automatic real-time subscriptions

ACID transactions for data consistency

Serverless functions that run alongside your data

Built-in authentication and authorization

File storage with automatic CDN integration

TypeScript-first development experience

Automatic database migrations and schema evolution

Time-travel debugging and data versioning

Scheduled and background job processing

Dashboard for monitoring and management

Why deploy Convex on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Convex on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources essential for consistent database performance and real-time reactivity. The VPS ensures low-latency data access critical for reactive applications, while dedicated CPU and memory support concurrent transactions and subscriptions. With persistent storage, your data and serverless functions are preserved across updates. The isolated environment allows you to scale resources as your application grows, maintain data sovereignty, and ensure compliance with privacy regulations while benefiting from Convex's powerful reactive capabilities.