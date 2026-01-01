Convex

Convex

Open-source reactive database platform for modern application development

Chọn gói VPS để triển khai Convex

KVM 2
2 nhân vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
8 TB băng thông
241.900  VNĐ /th

Gia hạn với 362.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.

Giới thiệu Convex

Convex is a revolutionary reactive database platform that reimagines how modern applications interact with data. By combining a powerful document database with real-time reactivity, serverless functions, and built-in authentication, Convex eliminates the complexity of traditional backend architectures. It enables developers to build sophisticated, real-time applications with minimal code while ensuring consistency and reliability through ACID transactions.

Common Use Cases

Real-time application developers use Convex to build collaborative apps, chat systems, and live dashboards with automatic UI updates when data changes. AI application builders leverage it for storing embeddings, managing chat histories, and orchestrating AI agent workflows with reactive state management. Startup teams deploy it as a complete backend solution, replacing multiple services with a single, integrated platform. Game developers utilize it for multiplayer game state synchronization, leaderboards, and player data management with guaranteed consistency.

Key Features

  • Reactive queries with automatic real-time subscriptions
  • ACID transactions for data consistency
  • Serverless functions that run alongside your data
  • Built-in authentication and authorization
  • File storage with automatic CDN integration
  • TypeScript-first development experience
  • Automatic database migrations and schema evolution
  • Time-travel debugging and data versioning
  • Scheduled and background job processing
  • Dashboard for monitoring and management

Why deploy Convex on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Convex on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources essential for consistent database performance and real-time reactivity. The VPS ensures low-latency data access critical for reactive applications, while dedicated CPU and memory support concurrent transactions and subscriptions. With persistent storage, your data and serverless functions are preserved across updates. The isolated environment allows you to scale resources as your application grows, maintain data sovereignty, and ensure compliance with privacy regulations while benefiting from Convex's powerful reactive capabilities.

Chọn gói VPS để triển khai Convex

KVM 2
2 nhân vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
8 TB băng thông
241.900  VNĐ /th

Gia hạn với 362.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.

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