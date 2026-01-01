Inspire more people to book their next escape with a .vacations domain
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About the .vacations domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .vacations domain
What is a .vacations domain?
.vacations is a generic top-level domain for travel-related sites, especially holiday planning, booking, and destination content. It has no broad public eligibility limits, so it suits travel businesses and getaway-focused brands.
Who is a .vacations domain for?
.vacations domains work well for travel agencies, tour operators, travel bloggers, and vacation rental businesses who want a clear, memorable web address for holiday planning, trip inspiration, and booking.
Why choose a .vacations domain?
A .vacations domain helps visitors understand your site’s focus at a glance and supports clearer branding across web, email, and marketing. It can also make your online address easier to remember as your business grows.
Domain information for .vacations
TLD
.vacations
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.vacations domain FAQs
What does a .vacations domain mean?
A .vacations domain is a generic web address for travel, trips, and holiday planning. People usually use it for tourism businesses, booking sites, or content about vacation ideas and destinations.
Is a .vacations domain trusted?
Yes. .vacations is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domain endings. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep it recognized and stable.
Is a .vacations a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about travel, holidays, or vacation-related services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so your content and relevance matter more than the suffix.
Should I choose a .vacations domain or .com domain?
Choose .vacations if you want a clear, topic-focused name and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest general-purpose option.
Who can register a .vacations domain?
Anyone can register a .vacations domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements.
Are there restrictions on .vacations domains?
Yes. Like most domains, it must use standard domain-name rules, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may also be reserved by the registry and unavailable for registration.
How much does a .vacations domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .vacations domain costs ₹579 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹4,359/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.