Fill every tour with the right travellers with a .tours domain

6,969/yr579/1st year
Save 92%
For first year
.tours

About the .tours domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .tours domain

What is a .tours domain?

.tours is a generic top-level domain for travel and tourism sites. It has no special registration limits, so businesses, agencies, and creators can use it to signal tour-related content.

Who is a .tours domain for?

A .tours domain works well for travel agencies, tour operators, destination guides, and travel bloggers who want a clear, memorable web address for trip listings, itineraries, and booking-focused content.

Why choose a .tours domain?

A .tours domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear website, email, and marketing use, giving your business a simple, professional domain option as it grows.

Domain information for .tours

TLD
.tours
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.tours domain FAQs

A .tours domain is used for travel tours, guided trips, and sightseeing services. It can also fit businesses or projects focused on tours, routes, and travel experiences.
Yes. .tours is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email, and search results like other standard extensions. It is managed through an official registry.
Yes, if your site is about tours, travel, or local experiences. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the suffix.
.tours works well when you want a clear match for a travel or tour business and the .com name is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader brand fit.
Anyone can register a .tours domain. There are no special eligibility rules, so it is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Yes, there are standard domain naming rules. The name must use allowed characters, stay within length limits, and avoid reserved or trademarked names set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .tours domain costs ₹579 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹6,969/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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