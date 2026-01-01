Attract clients who are ready to commit with a .tattoo domain
₹4,209/yr₹3,009/1st yearFor first year
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About the .tattoo domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .tattoo domain
What is a .tattoo domain?
Generic top-level domain for tattoo-related sites, now used by artists, studios, and enthusiasts. It has no known eligibility restrictions, and is managed under the global DNS root zone.
Who is a .tattoo domain for?
A .tattoo domain works well for tattoo artists, studios, body art portfolios, and piercing shops that want a clear, memorable online identity. It’s a good fit for portfolios, bookings, and local businesses.
Why choose a .tattoo domain?
A .tattoo domain can make your site’s purpose clear at a glance, helping visitors recognize your brand faster. It also creates a simple, consistent identity for your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .tattoo
TLD
.tattoo
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.tattoo domain FAQs
What does a .tattoo domain mean?
.tattoo is a generic top-level domain for tattoo-related names, shops, artists, and communities. Today it is mostly used to signal a clear connection to tattoo culture or services.
Is a .tattoo domain trusted?
Yes. It works like any other valid domain extension in browsers, email, and search engines. .tattoo is an official TLD delegated through the DNS root and operated by a registry.
Is a .tattoo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about tattoos, body art, or a related business. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .tattoo domain or .com domain?
Choose .tattoo if you want a name that clearly matches a tattoo brand, studio, or portfolio and the .com you want is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension.
Who can register a .tattoo domain?
.tattoo is open to anyone. There is no special industry or residency requirement, so individuals and businesses can register it.
Are there restrictions on .tattoo domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. A name must use allowed characters and cannot be a reserved or blocked registry name.
How much does a .tattoo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .tattoo domain costs ₹3,009 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹4,209/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.