Connect businesses with the supplies they need with a .supplies domain
₹2,809/yr₹1,939/1st yearFor first year
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About the .supplies domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .supplies domain
What is a .supplies domain?
.supplies is a generic top-level domain for businesses and sites selling goods, materials, or services. It has no geographic or eligibility restrictions and suits product-focused branding.
Who is a .supplies domain for?
A .supplies domain works well for wholesalers, retailers, distributors, and B2B service providers who want a clear, product-focused web address. It suits inventory, sourcing, and supply-related businesses of all sizes.
Why choose a .supplies domain?
A .supplies domain helps visitors understand your business at a glance and keeps your web address clear and memorable. It supports a professional online presence across your site, email, and marketing as your brand grows.
Domain information for .supplies
TLD
.supplies
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.supplies domain FAQs
What does a .supplies domain mean?
.supplies is a descriptive domain extension for businesses and sites related to supplies, sourcing, or inventory. It is commonly used by retailers, wholesalers, and service providers to show what they offer at a glance.
Is a .supplies domain trusted?
Yes. .supplies is a valid top-level domain and works normally in browsers, email, and search. It is run through an official registry, which helps make it a standard, recognized web extension.
Is a .supplies a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about products, stock, or supply services. Search engines treat .supplies the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the TLD.
Should I choose a .supplies domain or .com domain?
Choose .supplies if you want a clear, topic-specific name and the .com version is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar, broad-purpose domain or you want the most widely known extension.
Who can register a .supplies domain?
Anyone can register a .supplies domain. There is no general residency or business-type requirement, so it is open to individuals, companies, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .supplies domains?
Yes, the usual domain rules apply. Names must use valid characters, and some names may be reserved by the registry or unavailable because they are already registered.
How much does a .supplies domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .supplies domain costs ₹1,939 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹2,809/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.