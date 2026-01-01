Build the go-to poker destination with a .poker domain

7,559/yr879/1st year
Save 88%
For first year
.poker

About the .poker domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .poker domain

What is a .poker domain?

.poker is a generic top-level domain for poker-related sites, from player blogs to online communities. It has no broad geographic restrictions, but some gambling content may be subject to local laws and registry policies.

Who is a .poker domain for?

A .poker domain works well for poker clubs, tournament organizers, gaming communities, and training sites that want a clear, niche web address. It suits projects focused on play, strategy, and events.

Why choose a .poker domain?

A .poker domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It can support clear website, email, and marketing use as your business grows, while keeping your web address focused and easy to remember.

Domain information for .poker

TLD
.poker
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.poker domain FAQs

.poker is a domain extension linked to poker-related sites, clubs, events, and services. Today, it is usually used to show a clear connection to the game or industry.
Yes. .poker is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Yes, if your site is about poker, such as a team, news page, event, or business. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .poker if you want a name that instantly signals a poker-focused site. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or if the .poker name you want is taken.
Anyone can register a .poker domain. There is no general eligibility limit, so individuals, businesses, and organizations can apply for one.
Like all domain names, .poker must follow standard naming rules, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may also be reserved by the registry or unavailable because they are already registered.
At Hostinger, a .poker domain costs ₹879 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹7,559/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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