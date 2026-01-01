Attract serious investors with a .investments domain

14,529/yr879/1st year
Save 94%
For first year
.investments

About the .investments domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .investments domain

What is a .investments domain?

An open generic TLD intended for investment-related sites, .investments is commonly used by financial firms and advisors. It has no general registration restrictions, but its long name can make it less concise.

Who is a .investments domain for?

A .investments domain works well for financial advisors, investment firms, wealth managers, and portfolio services that want to present a clear, professional focus on capital growth and asset management.

Why choose a .investments domain?

A .investments domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance and can improve recognition across web, email, and marketing. It offers a straightforward, professional option that supports consistent branding as your business grows.

Domain information for .investments

TLD
.investments
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.investments domain FAQs

.investments is a domain extension often linked to finance, real estate, funds, and other investment-related topics. Today, people use it to show a site is focused on investment services, education, or portfolios.
Yes. .investments is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and business behind it than the extension itself.
Yes, if your site is about investing, asset management, or financial education. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so content relevance and site quality matter more than the extension.
Choose .investments if you want an address that clearly matches an investment-focused brand or if the .com name you want is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general business.
Anyone can register a .investments domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without special eligibility requirements.
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. Names must follow registry syntax rules, and reserved or blocked names may not be available. Most registrations are otherwise straightforward.
At Hostinger, a .investments domain costs ₹879 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹14,529/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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