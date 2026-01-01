Register your .in-net domain name
₹779/1st yearFor first year
About the .in-net domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .in-net domain
What is a .in.net domain?
.in.net is an unrestricted second-level domain under .net, commonly used for India-focused or network-related sites. It has no general eligibility limits, so anyone can register it.
Who is a .in.net domain for?
A .in.net domain works well for India-focused startups, local businesses, tech projects, and online services that want a flexible web address with a professional feel. It’s a practical choice for regional reach and growth.
Why choose a .in.net domain?
A .in.net domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and gives your brand a clear, practical identity. It works well for websites, email, and marketing, supporting consistent recognition as your business grows.
Domain information for .in.net
TLD
.in.net
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.in.net domain FAQs
What does a .in.net domain mean?
A .in.net domain is a third-level extension, combining .in with .net. It is commonly used for websites that want a network-style or India-related domain name without using .com.
Is a .in.net domain trusted?
Yes, it works like any other valid domain in browsers, email, and search engines. It is an official domain format under the .net space, so it can be registered and used normally.
Is a .in.net a good domain?
Yes, if you want a name that suggests a network, tech, or India-related identity. Search engines treat it equally for SEO; content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .in.net domain or .com domain?
Choose .in.net if you want a more specific or available name for a network, tech, or India-focused project. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the widest general recognition.
Who can register a .in.net domain?
Anyone can register a .in.net domain, with no special eligibility requirements. You do not need to be based in India or meet a local presence rule.
Are there restrictions on .in.net domains?
Registration usually follows standard domain rules, such as using allowed characters and avoiding invalid names. Reserved names or registry-specific checks may apply, but there are no special public-use restrictions.
How much does a .in.net domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .in.net domain costs ₹779 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹779/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.