Build a trusted health brand with a .health domain

8,229/yr1,259/1st year
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For first year
.health

About the .health domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .health domain

What is a .health domain?

A generic top-level domain for health-related sites, .health is open for global registration but can carry registry rules to support trusted health information, services, or products.

Who is a .health domain for?

A .health domain works well for healthcare providers, wellness brands, medical practices, and health educators who want a clear, trustworthy online identity. It also fits digital health projects and patient-focused services.

Why choose a .health domain?

A .health domain helps visitors understand your website’s focus quickly, supports a clear and trustworthy brand identity, and works well across websites, emails, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .health

TLD
.health
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.health domain FAQs

.health is a generic domain extension used for health-related sites, services, and information. It was created for this topic, and people now read it as a clear signal that a site is about health.

Yes. .health is a valid top-level domain in the DNS root zone, and it is managed by an official registry. That means it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.

Yes, if your site is clearly connected to health, wellness, or care. Search engines treat it like any other TLD for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Choose .health when you want the extension to match a health-focused topic and make the purpose obvious. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar, broad-use domain or if the exact name you want is only available there.
Anyone can register a .health domain. It is an open extension, so you do not need to be a licensed healthcare provider or belong to a specific industry.
Yes, standard domain rules apply, like using valid characters and meeting length limits. Some names may also be reserved or blocked by the registry, so availability can vary by domain.
At Hostinger, a .health domain costs ₹1,259 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹8,229/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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