Build a trusted health brand with a .health domain
About the .health domain
What is a .health domain?
Who is a .health domain for?
Why choose a .health domain?
Domain information for .health
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
2. Keep it short
3. Less is more
4. Think about your audience
5. Act fast
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.health domain FAQs
What does a .health domain mean?
Is a .health domain trusted?
Yes. .health is a valid top-level domain in the DNS root zone, and it is managed by an official registry. That means it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.