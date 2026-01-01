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About the .domains domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .domains domain
What is a .domains domain?
Generic top-level domain for websites related to domain names and registry services; open for general registration and commonly used by businesses or projects focused on the domain industry. ([iana.org](https://www.iana.org/domains/root/db/domains.html?utm_source=openai))
Who is a .domains domain for?
A .domains domain works well for registrars, domain marketplaces, hosting providers, and digital agencies that want a clear, industry-focused web address for managing, buying, or selling domains.
Why choose a .domains domain?
A .domains domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It’s a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing, supporting clear communication as your business grows.
Domain information for .domains
TLD
.domains
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
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.online
It’s a broad and universal alternative to .com.
.io
Perfect for tech startups.
.icu
Show your clients you are open for business.
.xyz
Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.
.pro
Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.
.cloud
Promote your cloud-based service.
.domains domain FAQs
What does a .domains domain mean?
A .domains domain is a generic web address ending used for domain-related sites and services. Today, it usually signals a focus on domain names, registration, or web identity.
Is a .domains domain trusted?
Yes. .domains is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site than on the ending.
Is a .domains a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about domains, hosting, or online identity. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .domains domain or .com domain?
Choose .domains if you want a name that clearly matches your topic and a .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want broader general use.
Who can register a .domains domain?
Anyone can register a .domains domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no special residency, business, or industry requirements.
Are there restrictions on .domains domains?
Yes, basic domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, meet length limits, and avoid reserved or blocked terms set by the registry.
How much does a .domains domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .domains domain costs ₹1,169 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹4,839/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.