A .diy domain made for builders and makers
₹4,839/yr₹199/1st yearFor first year
Save 96%
About the .diy domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .diy domain
What is a .diy domain?
.diy is a generic top-level domain for do-it-yourself projects, maker content, and hands-on brands. It has no known eligibility restrictions, so it suits personal sites, shops, and tutorials.
Who is a .diy domain for?
A .diy domain works well for makers, home improvement blogs, craft shops, and tutorial creators who want a clear, practical web address. It’s a strong fit for projects that focus on hands-on skills and self-made content.
Why choose a .diy domain?
A .diy domain makes your website’s purpose clear at a glance, helping people remember your brand and trust what they see. It also gives you a clean, professional web address that works well across sites, email, and marketing.
Domain information for .diy
TLD
.diy
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.in
.in is a unique symbol of India.
.com
The world's favourite domain
.online
It’s a broad and universal alternative to .com.
.io
Perfect for tech startups.
.icu
Show your clients you are open for business.
.xyz
Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.
.pro
Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.
.cloud
Promote your cloud-based service.
.diy domain FAQs
What does a .diy domain mean?
.diy is a generic top-level domain for do-it-yourself projects, tutorials, and maker content. It usually signals hands-on, practical content rather than a location or company type.
Is a .diy domain trusted?
Yes. .diy is a valid generic top-level domain in the DNS root zone, with an official registry listed by IANA. It works like other modern domain extensions in browsers, email, and search.
Is a .diy a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about DIY guides, crafts, repairs, or home projects. Search engines do not rank a .diy domain differently by extension; content and relevance matter more for SEO.
Should I choose a .diy domain or .com domain?
Choose .diy if you want a clear match for DIY content and a more specific web address. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or if you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .diy domain?
Anyone can register a .diy domain. It is an open generic extension, so there is no local presence or industry-only requirement.
Are there restrictions on .diy domains?
Yes. Like most domains, the name must follow standard DNS rules and cannot use reserved or unavailable names. Exact policies are set by the registry, so availability can vary by registrar.
How much does a .diy domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .diy domain costs ₹199 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹4,839/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.