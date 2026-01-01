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About the .dentist domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .dentist domain
What is a .dentist domain?
.dentist is a generic top-level domain for dental professionals, clinics, and related businesses. It’s open to registration, but the name strongly signals dentistry-focused content.
Who is a .dentist domain for?
A .dentist domain works well for dental clinics, orthodontists, oral health specialists, and private practices that want a clear, professional web address. It helps patients quickly identify your services.
Why choose a .dentist domain?
A .dentist domain helps people understand your website at a glance and supports a clear, professional brand. It’s a practical choice for web pages, email addresses, and marketing materials as your practice grows.
Domain information for .dentist
TLD
.dentist
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.dentist domain FAQs
What does a .dentist domain mean?
A .dentist domain tells people the site is related to dentistry. It’s commonly used by dentists, dental clinics, and oral health professionals to make the website topic clear from the start.
Is a .dentist domain trusted?
Yes. .dentist is a valid top-level domain, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is managed by an official registry, which helps keep the extension recognized and usable.
Is a .dentist a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about dental services, oral care, or a related business. Search engines treat it the same as other domain extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .dentist domain or .com domain?
Choose .dentist if you want a web address that clearly matches a dental practice or service. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition or the name you want is easier to find there.
Who can register a .dentist domain?
Anyone can register a .dentist domain. It does not require proof of dental credentials or a special license.
Are there restrictions on .dentist domains?
Yes, standard domain name rules still apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and follow registry requirements for length and format.
How much does a .dentist domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .dentist domain costs ₹5,619 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹6,589/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.