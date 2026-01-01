Be the dentist every patient searches for with a .dentist domain

6,589/yr5,619/1st year
Save 15%
For first year
.dentist

About the .dentist domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .dentist domain

What is a .dentist domain?

.dentist is a generic top-level domain for dental professionals, clinics, and related businesses. It’s open to registration, but the name strongly signals dentistry-focused content.

Who is a .dentist domain for?

A .dentist domain works well for dental clinics, orthodontists, oral health specialists, and private practices that want a clear, professional web address. It helps patients quickly identify your services.

Why choose a .dentist domain?

A .dentist domain helps people understand your website at a glance and supports a clear, professional brand. It’s a practical choice for web pages, email addresses, and marketing materials as your practice grows.

Domain information for .dentist

TLD
.dentist
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.in

.in is a unique symbol of India.

₹8991/1st yrCheck availability

.com

The world's favourite domain

₹1,4991/1st yrCheck availability

.online

It’s a broad and universal alternative to .com.

₹3,48999/1st yrCheck availability

.io

Perfect for tech startups.

₹7,2593,099/1st yrCheck availability

.icu

Show your clients you are open for business.

₹1,549199/1st yrCheck availability

.xyz

Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.

₹1,939199/1st yrCheck availability

.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.

₹3,099289/1st yrCheck availability

.cloud

Promote your cloud-based service.

₹2,519199/1st yrCheck availability

.dentist domain FAQs

A .dentist domain tells people the site is related to dentistry. It’s commonly used by dentists, dental clinics, and oral health professionals to make the website topic clear from the start.
Yes. .dentist is a valid top-level domain, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is managed by an official registry, which helps keep the extension recognized and usable.
Yes, if your site is about dental services, oral care, or a related business. Search engines treat it the same as other domain extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .dentist if you want a web address that clearly matches a dental practice or service. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition or the name you want is easier to find there.
Anyone can register a .dentist domain. It does not require proof of dental credentials or a special license.
Yes, standard domain name rules still apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and follow registry requirements for length and format.
At Hostinger, a .dentist domain costs ₹5,619 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹6,589/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.