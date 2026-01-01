Turn browsers into buyers with a .coupons domain

6,099/yr289/1st year
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For first year
.coupons

About the .coupons domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .coupons domain

What is a .coupons domain?

.coupons is a generic top-level domain for coupon, deal, and savings-related sites. It has no general registration restrictions, and is operated under ICANN’s registry agreement by Binky Moon, LLC.

Who is a .coupons domain for?

A .coupons domain works well for coupon sites, deal publishers, affiliate marketers, and retail promotions that want to make savings easy to find. It suits niche offers, seasonal campaigns, and growing discount platforms.

Why choose a .coupons domain?

A .coupons domain helps visitors recognize your offer quickly and understand your website at a glance. It can support clearer branding, easier recall, and a more consistent online presence across web, email, and marketing as you grow.

Domain information for .coupons

TLD
.coupons
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.coupons domain FAQs

A .coupons domain is a web address for coupon offers, promo codes, or deal pages. It is commonly used by businesses and publishers that share discounts or savings information.
Yes. .coupons is a valid top-level domain and works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domain endings. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep it recognized and usable.
Yes, if your site focuses on discounts, promo codes, or savings content. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content quality matter more than the domain ending.
Choose .coupons if you want a clear, purpose-driven name for a deals or savings site. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or if the .com version is available and fits your brand.
Anyone can register a .coupons domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for individuals or businesses.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, such as allowed characters and length limits, and it cannot use reserved or blocked names. Exact registration rules can vary by registry, so check availability before you register.
At Hostinger, a .coupons domain costs ₹289 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹6,099/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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