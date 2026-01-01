List and sell condos faster with a .condos domain

6,589/yr4,459/1st year
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For first year
.condos

About the .condos domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .condos domain

What is a .condos domain?

.condos is a generic top-level domain for condominium and real estate websites. It’s open for general registration, with no major eligibility limits, and is commonly used by property listings, developers, and housing services.

Who is a .condos domain for?

A .condos domain works well for real estate agents, property managers, condo developers, and housing associations who want to showcase listings, communities, or services. It’s a clear fit for property-focused websites.

Why choose a .condos domain?

A .condos domain helps visitors quickly understand your site’s focus and makes your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, professional option for websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .condos

TLD
.condos
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.condos domain FAQs

A .condos domain is a web address ending used for condos, apartments, and real estate listings. It was created as a descriptive extension, but today it’s mostly used to signal property-related content quickly.
Yes. .condos is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and business behind it than on the ending.
Yes, if your site is about condos, property listings, or a related business. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .condos if you want a clear property-focused web address and the exact .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the widest recognition and a more general name for a broader audience.
Anyone can register a .condos domain. There are no special eligibility requirements for individuals, businesses, or organizations.
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be available, use valid characters, and avoid reserved or premium registry names when those are set aside.
At Hostinger, a .condos domain costs ₹4,459 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹6,589/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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