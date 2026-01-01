Grow your Portuguese business with a .com-pt domain

1,839/1st year
For first year
.com-pt

About the .com-pt domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-pt domain

What is a .com.pt domain?

.com.pt is a Portuguese second-level domain under .pt, intended for commercial use. It’s managed under Portugal’s .pt registry rules, with registrations subject to local naming policies.

Who is a .com.pt domain for?

A .com.pt domain works well for businesses in Portugal, local service providers, eCommerce stores, and startups that want a clear online identity for the Portuguese market. It’s a practical fit for projects targeting local customers.

Why choose a .com.pt domain?

A .com.pt domain helps make your website’s purpose clear and can strengthen trust with a local audience. It’s a practical choice for business sites, email addresses, and marketing that needs to stay recognizable as you grow.

Domain information for .com.pt

TLD
.com.pt
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.com.pt domain FAQs

A .com.pt domain is a Portuguese second-level domain under .pt. It is commonly used by businesses, brands, and projects connected to Portugal.
Yes. .com.pt is a valid .pt domain managed by the .PT registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search. Valid registry control is one reason it’s trusted.
Yes, if your audience is in Portugal or you want a local web address. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more.
Choose .com.pt if you want a Portugal-focused address that signals local presence. Choose .com if you want the widest global recognition or your preferred name is easier to find there.
It is open to anyone, with no general residency or citizenship requirement. You can register it through an accredited registrar or directly with the .PT registry.
Yes, names must follow .PT registration rules and cannot use illegal or reserved terms. The .com.pt space is less restrictive than some other .pt categories, but it still has naming rules.
At Hostinger, a .com.pt domain costs ₹1,839 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹1,839/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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