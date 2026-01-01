Grow your Nigerian business with a .com-ng domain

2,519/yr1,939/1st year
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For first year
.com-ng

About the .com-ng domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-ng domain

What is a .com.ng domain?

.com.ng is Nigeria’s second-level country-code domain under .ng, managed by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association. It is commonly used by businesses and commercial sites, with no special eligibility limit.

Who is a .com.ng domain for?

.com.ng works well for Nigerian businesses, local service providers, startups, and organizations that want a clear country-specific web address. It’s a practical fit for brands focused on reaching customers in Nigeria.

Why choose a .com.ng domain?

A .com.ng domain helps visitors quickly identify a business with a local online presence. It can improve clarity, support trust, and make your website easier to remember across search, email, and marketing as you grow.

Domain information for .com.ng

TLD
.com.ng
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.com.ng domain FAQs

A .com.ng domain is Nigeria’s commercial domain ending under .ng. It’s commonly used by businesses, shops, and service providers that want a Nigerian online identity.
Yes. .com.ng is a valid country-code domain for Nigeria, managed under the .ng domain system. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Yes, if you want to target Nigerian customers or show local relevance. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so content and location matter more than the extension.
Choose .com.ng if your audience is mainly in Nigeria or you want a local brand signal. Choose .com if you want a global reach or the name is easier to find there.
It is open to anyone. You do not need to be a Nigerian citizen or company to register a .com.ng domain.
Yes. The name must follow normal domain rules, and reserved or offensive names can be blocked. The registry may also review names that conflict with trademarks or policies.
At Hostinger, a .com.ng domain costs ₹1,939 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹2,519/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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