Sell more gear to photography lovers with a .camera domain
₹6,589/yr₹1,259/1st yearFor first year
Save 81%
About the .camera domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .camera domain
What is a .camera domain?
.camera is a generic top-level domain for camera-related sites and services. It has no special eligibility limits, so it suits photographers, videographers, equipment stores, and media projects.
Who is a .camera domain for?
A .camera domain works well for photographers, videographers, camera retailers, and gear review sites that want a clear, memorable web address. It’s a practical fit for portfolios, product pages, and project sites.
Why choose a .camera domain?
A .camera domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, relevant web address. It supports recognition, trust, and easy use across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .camera
TLD
.camera
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.in
.in is a unique symbol of India.
.com
The world's favourite domain
.online
It’s a broad and universal alternative to .com.
.io
Perfect for tech startups.
.icu
Show your clients you are open for business.
.xyz
Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.
.pro
Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.
.cloud
Promote your cloud-based service.
.camera domain FAQs
What does a .camera domain mean?
A .camera domain tells people your site is about cameras, photography, or video gear. It was created for that topic, and today it’s commonly used by photographers, reviewers, and equipment sellers.
Is a .camera domain trusted?
Yes. A .camera domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other extensions.
Is a .camera a good domain?
Yes, if your site is focused on cameras, photos, or video content. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .camera domain or .com domain?
Choose .camera if you want a name that clearly matches a camera-related site or if the .com version is already taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest general use.
Who can register a .camera domain?
Anyone can register a .camera domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without special eligibility rules.
Are there restrictions on .camera domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some names may also be blocked by the registry.
How much does a .camera domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .camera domain costs ₹1,259 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹6,589/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.