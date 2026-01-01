Run your auction business with a .auction domain

4,069/yr289/1st year
Save 93%
For first year
.auction

About the .auction domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .auction domain

What is a .auction domain?

.auction is a generic top-level domain for auction-related websites, including marketplaces, bidding services, and resellers. It has no geographic restrictions and is open for general use.

Who is a .auction domain for?

.auction works well for auction houses, resellers, collectors, and estate sale organizers who need a clear, trusted way to list lots and drive bids. It also suits niche marketplaces and appraisal services.

Why choose a .auction domain?

An .auction domain makes your website’s purpose clear at a glance, helping visitors recognize it faster and trust the context. It also supports consistent branding across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .auction

TLD
.auction
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.auction domain FAQs

A .auction domain signals that a site is related to auctions, bidding, or sales events. It was originally created for that purpose, and today it is commonly used by auctioneers, marketplaces, and sellers.
Yes. .auction is a valid top-level domain backed by an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website owner and content than on the extension itself.
Yes, if your site focuses on auctions, bidding, or resale listings. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the domain ending.
Choose .auction if you want the web address to clearly match an auction-based business or project. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience and the name you want is available.
Anyone can register a .auction domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations, with no local residency requirement.
There are no special use restrictions for .auction domains, but standard domain rules still apply. The name must use valid characters, and reserved or premium names may have separate registry rules.
At Hostinger, a .auction domain costs ₹289 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹4,069/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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