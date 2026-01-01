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About the .apartments domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .apartments domain
What is a .apartments domain?
.apartments is a generic top-level domain for real estate and rental-related sites. It has no general geographic restrictions, and it’s commonly used by apartment listings, property managers, and housing businesses.
Who is a .apartments domain for?
A .apartments domain works well for property managers, apartment communities, real estate agents, and rental platforms who want a clear, industry-specific web address. It suits listings, resident portals, and local rental marketing.
Why choose a .apartments domain?
A .apartments domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear, professional branding across your site, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .apartments
TLD
.apartments
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.apartments domain FAQs
What does a .apartments domain mean?
A .apartments domain is a web address ending for apartment-related sites. It is commonly used by property listings, buildings, landlords, and rental services to show the site is about apartments.
Is a .apartments domain trusted?
Yes. .apartments is a valid top-level domain, so it works like other domain endings in browsers, email, and search engines. It is operated under an official registry, which helps keep it recognized.
Is a .apartments a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about apartments, rentals, or property listings. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .apartments domain or .com domain?
Choose .apartments if you want a clear, specific name for apartment-focused content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects a broader or more general web address.
Who can register a .apartments domain?
Anyone can register a .apartments domain. It is not limited to a specific country, business type, or professional group.
Are there restrictions on .apartments domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as using only letters, numbers, and hyphens, and not starting or ending with a hyphen. Some names may also be reserved by the registry.
How much does a .apartments domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .apartments domain costs ₹1,169 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹6,389/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.