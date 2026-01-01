Deploy Frigate in one click installation.
Open-source network video recorder with real-time local AI object detection for your IP cameras.
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What you can build with Frigate
Frigate is an open-source network video recorder built around real-time object detection. It continuously analyses the streams from your IP cameras, identifies people, cars, animals, and other objects on the spot, and only records or alerts when something meaningful actually happens instead of on every pixel of motion.
Because every frame is processed on your own server, footage never leaves the machine you control, with no cloud subscription, no per-camera fee, and no vendor deciding how long your recordings are kept. Frigate works with any camera that provides an RTSP stream, stores recordings on local disk, and integrates with Home Assistant and MQTT for automations.
Key features of Frigate
Local AI detection
Objects are identified on your own hardware in real time, so detection keeps working even when the internet connection does not.
Fewer false alerts
Recordings and notifications are triggered by actual people, cars, or animals rather than by shadows, rain, or passing headlights.
Continuous recording and review
Round-the-clock recordings sit alongside a timeline of detected events, so you can jump straight to the moment that matters.
Works with any camera
Connect cameras from any brand over RTSP instead of being locked into a single manufacturer or cloud service.
Home Assistant integration
Detections are published over MQTT so lights, sirens, and other smart home automations can react the moment something is seen.
Built-in restreaming
The bundled go2rtc restreamer pulls each camera once and shares it with every viewer, keeping load off the camera itself.
Why run Frigate on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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