Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Gratis backup mingguan otomatis
Pendeteksi Malware
AI Assistant
Rp116.900 /bln
Jaminan 30 hari uang kembali
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

Diskon 64%
KVM 1
Rp320.900
Rp116.900 /bln
Biaya perpanjangan Rp193.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
TERPOPULER
Diskon 62%
KVM 2
Rp407.900
Rp155.900 /bln
Biaya perpanjangan Rp232.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
2 vCPU core
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
Diskon 69%
KVM 4
Rp679.900
Rp213.900 /bln
Biaya perpanjangan Rp465.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
4 vCPU core
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
Diskon 65%
KVM 8
Rp1.203.900
Rp426.900 /bln
Biaya perpanjangan Rp853.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
8 vCPU core
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Diskon 64%
KVM 1
Rp320.900
Rp116.900 /bln
Biaya perpanjangan Rp193.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
TERPOPULER
Diskon 62%
KVM 2
Rp407.900
Rp155.900 /bln
Biaya perpanjangan Rp232.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
2 vCPU core
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
Diskon 69%
KVM 4
Rp679.900
Rp213.900 /bln
Biaya perpanjangan Rp465.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
4 vCPU core
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
Diskon 65%
KVM 8
Rp1.203.900
Rp426.900 /bln
Biaya perpanjangan Rp853.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
8 vCPU core
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Setiap paket punya fitur yang Anda butuhkan dan keunggulan lainnya

Prosesor AMD EPYC
NVMe SSD storage
Data center di seluruh dunia
Gratis backup mingguan
Manajemen firewall
Kecepatan jaringan 1 Gbps
Public API
AI Assistant berbasis MCP
Domain gratis selama 1 tahun
Prosesor AMD EPYC
NVMe SSD storage
Data center di seluruh dunia
Gratis backup mingguan
Manajemen firewall
Kecepatan jaringan 1 Gbps
Public API
AI Assistant berbasis MCP
Domain gratis selama 1 tahun

Paket harus lunas dibayar di awal. Harga bulanan yang ditampilkan adalah total harga produk dibagi durasi paket.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Rekomendasi lokasi server:

Sedang memeriksa...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Super puas dengan VPS hosting Hostinger! Uptime-nya selalu stabil, jadi website saya lancar terus. Setiap kali butuh bantuan, tim support-nya cepat, paham semuanya, dan sangat membantu.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Semuanya lancar banget pakai Hostinger! Chatbot AI-nya oke, dan kalau AI nggak bisa jawab, langsung ada tim support yang siap bantu. VPS-nya juga juara, stabil tanpa naik turun. Makasih tim developer dan semua yang terlibat, lanjutkan terus 🚀

Noel
Noel

Akhirnya nemu VPS hosting yang beneran oke. Harganya pas, panelnya gampang dipakai dan cepat. Backup mulus, tim support juga sangat andal dan solutif. Pokoknya mantap!

Omkar
Omkar

Saya sempat kehilangan akses ke instance n8n yang di-hosting sendiri. Chatbot Kodee sangat membantu, lalu Mohammad dari tim CS juga sangat sabar dan detail dalam menjawab pertanyaan saya.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Terima kasih banyak untuk Carla yang sudah bantu upgrade n8n di VPS Hostinger saya. Profesional dan informatif sekali!

Herriman
Herriman

Nggak pernah ada drama dengan VPS Hostinger. Selalu cepat, stabil, dan nggak ada downtime.

Martin K
Martin K

Hostinger oke banget, saya puas sama layanan yang saya pakai. Harganya nggak semahal tempat lain, tapi VPS-nya mantap dan paketnya sesuai sama harga.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

Jaminan 30 hari uang kembali

Bebas risiko dengan jaminan 30 hari uang kembali. Baca informasi selengkapnya di Kebijakan pengembalian uang.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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