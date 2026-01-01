Become the go-to hub with a .nexus domain

CAN$20.99/yrCAN$18.19/1st year
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For first year
.nexus

About the .nexus domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .nexus domain

What is a .nexus domain?

.nexus is a generic, non-sponsored gTLD operated by Charleston Road Registry. Itâ€™s open for general use, with no special eligibility rules, and is often chosen for projects, platforms, and communities.

Who is a .nexus domain for?

A .nexus domain works well for tech teams, SaaS products, developer platforms, online communities, and innovation hubs that want a central, connected identity. It suits projects built around linking people, tools, or ideas.

Why choose a .nexus domain?

A .nexus domain helps visitors understand your siteâ€™s purpose quickly and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as your business expands.

Domain information for .nexus

TLD
.nexus
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.nexus domain FAQs

A .nexus domain is a generic top-level domain, so it doesnâ€™t point to one industry or country. People usually use it to suggest a hub, connection, or central place for a brand, project, or community.
Yes. .nexus is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and sender than on the extension alone.
Yes, if you want a name that feels flexible and distinct. Search engines treat .nexus the same as other extensions for SEO, so content, site quality, and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .nexus if you want a more specific or memorable match for a brand, product, or idea, especially when the .com name is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .nexus domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations, with no general location or industry requirement.
The main rules are standard domain rules: the name must use allowed characters, be within the required length, and not match reserved names. Specific registry policies can also apply to abusive or invalid registrations.
At Hostinger, a .nexus domain costs CAN$ 18.19 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 20.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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