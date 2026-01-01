The email API with a real inbox behind it.
curl https://api.mail.hostinger.com/v1/emails \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $MAIL_API_KEY" \
-d '{
"to": "alex@example.com",
"subject": "Welcome aboard!"
}'
One inbox. Every way to build.
MCP server
Node.js SDK
PHP SDK
Python SDK
Command-line interface
REST API and webhooks
Libraries & CLI
TypeScript / Node.js
hostinger-mail-api-sdk
npm install hostinger-mail-api-sdk
PHP
hostinger/mail-api-php-sdk
composer require hostinger/mail-api-php-sdk
Python
hostinger-mail-api
pip install hostinger-mail-api
CLI
hostinger-mail
brew install hostinger/tap/hostinger-mail
Give your agent a real inbox
An identity
Real conversations
Memory built in
Simple, per-mailbox pricing
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
24/7 support
Benefits:
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Every plan has everything you need and more
Built for developer workflows
JSON
React in real time
{
"event": "message.received",
"mailbox": "agent@yourdomain.com",
"message": {
"from": "customer@example.com",
"subject": "Order #1042: where is my package?",
"thread_id": "thr_8fk2m01x"
}
}
Node.js
Search and triage from code
const urgent = await mail.messages.search({
query: 'is:unread label:urgent',
});
for (const message of urgent) {
await mail.drafts.create({ replyTo: message.id });
}
Shell
Script it from your terminal
$ hostinger-mail messages list --unread
$ hostinger-mail send \
--to alex@example.com \
--subject "Deploy finished"
Complete control of your mail workflows
API keys
Webhook endpoints
Email logs
Hostinger Mail API FAQs
What is Hostinger Mail API?
Hostinger Mail API is the programmable email surface for apps, websites, and backend services. Send email and read, search, organize, reply to, and automate a real inbox through SDKs, CLI, REST API, and webhooks.
What can the Hostinger Mail MCP server do?
The live Hostinger Mail MCP server gives compatible AI agents mailbox tools they can call directly. Agents can use those tools to read conversations, search for messages, draft replies, triage incoming mail, and run inbox workflows.
Is this a high-volume transactional email API?
Hostinger Mail API combines application email sending and real inbox control in one programmable surface. It is built for product and workflow email rather than high-volume bulk delivery.
Which languages and interfaces are supported?
First-party SDKs are available for Node.js, PHP, and Python. You can also use the command-line interface or call the REST API directly from any language that supports HTTP.
Can I subscribe to mailbox events?
Yes. Webhooks let your application react to mailbox activity and start workflows without repeatedly checking for changes.
How do I get an API key?
Sign in to hPanel, open the API area, and create a key for your integration. Keep the key secure and do not commit it to your source code.
Where can I find the documentation?
Can I use this in my app or website?
Yes. Use the REST API, SDKs, or CLI to send email and control a real inbox from any app, website, or backend. Agents through MCP are supported but optional.