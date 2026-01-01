Buy a domain name
Register .com domain for only CAN$ 0.01*/1st yr
*Applicable when you choose a 3-year term. Standard renewal rates apply after year one.
9M+
domains registered
400+
domain extensions
1 free month of the Business plan
Applies to .tech, .org, .net, .io and .ai. 2+ years periods.
Register a domain name from 400+ extensions
Reasons to get a domain name at Hostinger
All in one place
Buy a domain, hosting, email, manage website builder, and AI tools all in one place. One dashboard, one login, one support team behind it all.
Support that takes action
No hidden costs
Built for speed
Your domain runs on Cloudflare nameservers, keeping it protected and fast from day one. Add hosting and everything loads up to 35× faster than standard drives.
All in one place
Buy a domain, hosting, email, manage website builder, and AI tools all in one place. One dashboard, one login, one support team behind it all.
Support that takes action
No hidden costs
Built for speed
Your domain runs on Cloudflare nameservers, keeping it protected and fast from day one. Add hosting and everything loads up to 35× faster than standard drives.
Buy your domain in 3 easy steps
Find your perfect name
Claim it before someone else does
Go live and own your corner of the web
Trusted by 4+ million website owners worldwide
Joanna Murray
I needed to get all my websites, domains and emails in one place, so I chose Hostinger to make that happen. It's been brilliant! I now feel like I have far more control of everything.
Get the essential facts about domains
Meet Kodee, your AI assistant
So, you registered your domain name. What's next?
Get your hosting plan
A domain needs a fast, secure home. Choose a web hosting plan with 99.9% uptime and speed. A free domain is included for one year with eligible annual plans.
Build your website
Create your website in minutes – not days. Choose a designer-made template or let our AI website builder create your high-converting site from a simple prompt.
Get a professional email
Build trust instantly with a domain-based email. All hosting plans include a business email account, or you can upgrade to Google Workspace.
Grow your audience
Turn your website visitors into loyal customers. Collect emails, send campaigns, and automate follow-ups with Reach email marketing platform.
Try more free domain tools
Domain name search
Find domain extensions
WHOIS domain lookup
Domain registration FAQs
Is Hostinger a domain registrar?
Yes, Hostinger is an accredited domain registrar. You can search for, register, and manage domain names directly through Hostinger, with no need for a third-party registrar.
How much does a domain name cost?
Domain prices vary by extension. A .com starts from CAN$ 0.01 for your first year at Hostinger when you choose a 3-year term. Renewal prices are shown upfront before you buy. No hidden fees, no surprises at checkout.
Who owns the domain after registration?
When you register a domain through Hostinger, you become the full owner. The domain is registered in your name (or your client's name, if registering on their behalf), as long as valid contact details are provided.
Can I buy a domain name permanently?
No domain can be owned permanently. You register it for a period of one to ten years and renew to keep it. As long as you renew on time, nobody else can take it. Hostinger sends renewal reminders so you never lose a domain by accident.
Which registrar is best to buy a domain from?
The best registrar depends on what you need. If you want your domain, hosting, email, and website managed from one place, Hostinger gives you everything in one dashboard without switching between providers.
How do I transfer my domain to Hostinger?
Start your transfer from the Hostinger dashboard. Enter your domain name, unlock it at your current registrar, and get the authorization code. The transfer takes up to seven days and your domain stays live the entire time. You also get one free year added to your registration.
How long does it take to register a domain name?
Registration is instant. Once you complete checkout your domain is active within minutes. You can connect it to a website, set up email, or point it wherever you need straight away.
What happens if someone already owns the domain I want?
Try a different extension. If yourbusiness.com is taken, yourbusiness.store or yourbusiness.co might be available and work just as well. You can also use our domain name search to get AI-powered suggestions based on your idea.