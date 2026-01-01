Hermes Agent

Automate daily tasks with Hermes Agent

Launch once and let Hermes Agent handle recurring tasks. It learns from experience, builds memory, and improves over time.
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30-day money-back guarantee

Secure by default

Your agent runs in a secure environment with security updates and safeguards.

Hands-free maintenance

We handle updates, backups, and compatibility checks, so your agent stays ready to use.

Telegram-ready

Start chatting with your agent right away, with Telegram already connected.

Easy-to-use visual UI

Manage Hermes Agent through a visual interface, with no coding required.

Choose your Hermes Agent plan

10,000+ Hermes Agents already launched
73% off
AI automation apps
CAN$30.69
CAN$8.39/mo
Get Started
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.

Managed for you

Launch your chosen application with no setup, maintenance, or infrastructure management.

Included in your plan

Ready out of the box
No maintenance needed
Visual interface included
CLI access included
Telegram pairing built in
AI credits included
Use your ChatGPT
Web search included
Agentic email pre-configured
Security managed for you
73% off
AI automation apps
CAN$30.69
CAN$8.39/mo
Get Started
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.

Managed for you

Launch your chosen application with no setup, maintenance, or infrastructure management.

Included in your plan

Ready out of the box
No maintenance needed
Visual interface included
CLI access included
Telegram pairing built in
AI credits included
Use your ChatGPT
Web search included
Agentic email pre-configured
Security managed for you

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What Hermes Agent can do for you

Personal assistant

Personal assistant

Keep tasks, reminders, and chats organized. Your agent learns and remembers it all.

Coding assistant

Coding assistant

Write and debug faster with an agent that can learn your codebase.

Researcher

Researcher

Summarize topics and compare options with context kept across sessions.

Sales assistant

Sales assistant

Capture leads and qualify prospects on your own infrastructure.

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Why start with Managed Hermes on Hostinger?

Why start with Managed Hermes on Hostinger?

1-click setup

Launch your autonomous agent instantly, with no code required. Our pre-packaged setup takes you from signup to automation in one click.
Skip the API hassle. Manage and refill AI credits directly from your dashboard, with no third-party sign-ups, complex keys, or manual linking after installation.
Protect your data with locked-container isolation and a custom security gateway that helps reduce external risks and prevent unauthorized changes from day one.
Start messaging your agent immediately, with Telegram integrated from day one and no webhooks or API setup required.
Manage and interact with Hermes Agent through a visual interface, with no coding required.
Keep developer control when you need it. Use the CLI to run custom scripts or go deeper into your managed platform.
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Choose how to run Hermes Agent

Go managed for easier setup and zero maintenance, or choose VPS for full control and customization.
Managed Hermes Agent
Hermes Agent on VPS

Setup

One-click setup
Preinstalled template, ready to launch

AI credits

Built-in and ready to use
Built-in and ready to use

Messaging platforms

Built-in Telegram pairing
Connect using the terminal

Control

Web interface, full terminal access
Full root access, total server control

Security

SSL, update and firewall — managed by us
Firewall and DDoS protection (self-managed)
Get startedGet started

Key features of Hermes Agent

Key features of Hermes Agent

Self-improving learning loop

Creates and refines skills from every interaction, building a capability base that improves over time.
Preserves skills, session history, and memories through restarts and upgrades, so knowledge carries across deployments.
Connect to Telegram, Discord, Slack, WhatsApp, Signal, and email at the same time, without managing separate bots.
Use OpenRouter, or connect directly to Anthropic, OpenAI, and custom endpoints for flexible model access.
Automate recurring tasks with the built-in cron scheduler, and run parallel workstreams with subagent support.

Launch Hermes Agent today

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Hermes Agent Hostinger FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about our managed Hermes Agent.

Not at all. Managed Hermes is designed for those who have never touched a server. The 1-click deployment handles everything—from server environment to AI configuration. Just click deploy, and your assistant is live in minutes. No coding, no command lines, and no technical headaches.

Your credits come pre-integrated for a hassle-free start, with no third-party accounts or complex API keys required. Simply top up directly from your dashboard and start automating instantly. However, the choice is yours: you can use these built-in credits for maximum simplicity or manually connect your own external accounts from providers like OpenAI or Anthropic via API if you prefer.

Absolutely. Every Hermes Agent runs in an isolated environment, keeping your data and conversations completely private. We secure each container to prevent unauthorized access and provide a custom security gateway by default. You get professional-grade protection without having to configure a thing.

A VPS gives you root access but makes you responsible for setup, security, and updates. Managed Hermes removes that complexity. We handle the infrastructure, updates, and backups so you can focus on using your AI, not managing a server. If you need total environment customization, a VPS is a better fit; for everyone else, Managed is the way to go.

Hermes is a self-improving AI agent that works 24/7, even when your laptop is closed. Unlike static tools, it features a self-learning loop and persistent memory, meaning it learns from experience and refines its skills as you use it. You can connect it to apps like Telegram to automate tasks, handle leads, and run browser automations. Think of it as a digital team member that never sleeps and grows more valuable over time.

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