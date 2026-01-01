AI app builder that turns ideas into apps

Build and launch interactive web apps using just your words with an AI-powered, no-code app builder.
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AI app builder that turns ideas into apps

How to build an app with AI

01

Define your idea and key features

Start by identifying the core problem your web app will solve and outlining the features it needs.
02

Describe your idea or pick a template

Just tell the AI your idea and see it come to life — or pick a template to get started faster.
03

Edit, test, and launch

Set up your app, run tests, and when ready, publish it online — with AI Builder, you can do it with one click.
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Need some no-code web app ideas?

Explore real examples of web applications you can develop with Hostinger, from personal websites to business tools — all powered by AI and made real with simple prompts.
Need some no-code web app ideas?

CRM web app

Organize and manage contacts effortlessly. Strengthen relationships by keeping records of meetings and details.Start building
Easily track ad spend and campaign performance across platforms, keeping your total costs under control.Start building
Let customers browse menus, book tables, and specify dietary preferences in one place.Start building
Quickly gather user insights and opinions to improve products and services.Start building
Create and send professional, customizable invoices in no time, giving your business a polished look.Start building
Help users create standout resumes with guided steps and AI-powered content suggestions.Start building
Share, organize, and stream podcast episodes on a sleek, user-friendly platform.Start building

Build faster, smarter, and easier with Hostinger no-code AI app builder

All-in-one AI web app builder

From code and design to content and SEO – let Hostinger AI Builder handle it all. Connect Stripe and Integrated backend to launch real, working web applications – no tech skills needed.

Built for speed, not struggle

Just describe your idea and let the AI bring it to life – quickly and ready to launch. Works in 80+ languages, so you can build in your own words.

Launch fast, grow even faster

Go live with one click with secure and speedy hosting, a custom domain, business email, and more – all in one place. No need for third-party solutions.

Powered by top tech

AI Builder runs on trusted LLMs and cutting-edge tools to deliver high-quality code, copy, and design for your boldest web app ideas.

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

Start for free

No credit card required.

Want to dive deeper?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.
Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

AI app builder FAQs

Here are the answers to some of the most common questions we get about web app creation.

An AI app builder is a tool that lets you create apps or websites using artificial intelligence instead of traditional coding. You describe what you want to build, and the AI generates the app structure, logic, and interface for you — making app creation accessible to non-technical users.

Yes. You don’t need coding experience to build a web app. While traditional development requires learning languages like HTML, CSS, or JavaScript — and frameworks such as Node.js or Django — no-code and AI tools like Hostinger AI Builder let you describe your idea in your own words and generate a working web app instantly — without writing code.

Learn more in our guide on how to make a web app.

Yes. It’s ideal for startups, founders, and teams who want to validate ideas quickly. You can create and iterate on a web app without hiring developers, making it easier to test MVPs and gather feedback early.

Web app development costs can vary widely. Building an app yourself may be affordable but requires time and technical skills, while hiring a development team can cost thousands of dollars.

Using a no-code platform like Hostinger AI Builder is an accessible, budget-friendly option. The plans are affordable, starting from CAN$ 4.19/mo. They let you develop and launch apps without heavy upfront investment.

For a detailed breakdown, see how much does a web app cost.

You can go from idea to app in minutes. Once you describe your app idea, the AI creates a fully functional web app almost instantly. From there, you can refine features, adjust layouts, and test your app before launch.

For coding, you’ll need a code editor (like Visual Studio Code), version control (like GitHub), and deployment tools. With a no-code app maker like Hostinger AI Builder, you only need one platform — it handles app creation, hosting, and deployment in one seamless flow.

You can build a wide range of web applications, including internal tools, dashboards, MVPs, business apps, booking systems, SaaS, and interactive web apps.

Hostinger AI app creator is designed for web-based app development, not native mobile apps.

Before going live, you can preview and test your web app to make sure everything works as expected. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can test your app in a sandbox environment and quickly fix issues by asking AI to make adjustments — no coding or manual debugging required.

Once everything looks right, publish your web app online instantly with one click. Hosting is built in, so there’s no deployment setup to manage.

For more details, explore our web application testing guide.

Yes, you can keep editing your web app or website after AI has generated it. If you’d like to edit only text and code, no message credits are required, and you can do so directly.

You can also use Hostinger AI Builder to make changes and generate brand new versions of your app or site, as long as you have enough message credits. Simply describe what changes you’d like to make in a message to our AI web app builder.

Web app security includes setting up an SSL certificate, managing permissions, protecting user data, and monitoring for threats. Hostinger AI Builder takes care of essential security measures by default, but you can read more about web app security best practices.

Maintaining a web app means keeping it updated, secure, and running smoothly. This includes fixing bugs, updating software components, and improving features over time. Tools like Hostinger AI Builder simplify maintenance by bundling updates and hosting in one platform..

There are many ways to make money from a web app. You can charge users directly through subscriptions or one-time purchases, run ads, offer premium features (freemium model), or sell access to specialized tools or content. Hostinger AI Builder integrates with payment systems, making it easier to set up paid features or services.

For more inspiration, check out tips on how to monetize a web app.

Websites display static or semi-dynamic content; web apps offer interactive features like user accounts or real-time updates. Which is better depends on your goals.

Read more in our comparison of web app vs. website.

Web apps work in browsers; mobile apps are downloaded to devices. Web apps are easier to update and deploy, while mobile apps can offer better device integration.

See our full web app vs. mobile app breakdown for pros and cons.

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