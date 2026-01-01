Direct content edits made easy
Easily change and improve your content
With AI Builder, you can update your content directly in the preview window. Enable editing mode, click what you want to change, and start typing â€“ itâ€™s that simple.
Update headlines, paragraphs, or button text and see your edits appear live. No add-ons, no wasted AI credits, no waiting.
Spend less time editing, more time creating
Make precise, in-place changes
Tweak text for free
Get results instantly
What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. ðŸ˜Ž
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You wonâ€™t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostingerâ€™s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had â€“ you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. Itâ€™s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Canâ€™t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app â€“ I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & itâ€™s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes â€” designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder â€“ it's more.