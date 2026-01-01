Clone any website. Change it with AI.

Paste a URL to recreate any website as a fully editable site, then customize it with AI. No coding or agency needed.

No credit card required

A website cloner that gives you room to improve

Keep the structure you like, then change the parts you don't.
A website cloner that gives you room to improve

Generate from URL

Paste a link to any existing website and AI recreates its content, structure, and design as an editable site you can build on.
Rewrite content, add sections, or change the look with AI chat or drag-and-drop editing. Keep what works and update what doesn't.
Edit, host, and publish your recreated website in one place, without relying on developers or writing code.

Whatever the job, get there faster with AI

Migrations, redesigns, client projects, and more. Skip the repetitive setup and move straight to the work that matters.
Whatever the job, get there faster with AI

Migrate without starting over

Move your site from WordPress, another website builder, or any other platform without manually rebuilding every page.
Upgrade an older site with features it never supported, from bookings and client dashboards to ecommerce.
Start from an existing site, then change the content, structure, and features to fit a new brand, offer, or audience.
Import a client's existing site as your starting point, then customize it to spec without rebuilding it manually.
Recreate your site, then use AI to adapt the content for new languages and markets.
Turn an existing site into an editable sandbox for testing new layouts, branding, or messaging before going live.

How to clone a website with AI

01

Paste the URL

Enter the link to a website and ask AI to clone it. AI analyzes its content, layout, and structure to recreate it as an editable website.
02

Review and customize

Your recreated website is ready to edit. Chat with AI to rewrite content, update the design, or add new sections until everything looks right.
03

Publish with a single click

Once you're happy with your website, publish it in one click. Hosting, your domain, and everything you need to go live are already included.

See what else you can build with Hostinger AI Builder

Prototypes

MVPs

SaaS applications

Custom AI-powered tools

Ecommerce apps and stores

Booking apps

Ready to redesign your website? Clone it for a faster start.

Start for free

No credit card required

AI Website Cloner FAQs

A website cloner is a Hostinger AI Builder feature that recreates an existing website from a URL, capturing its structure, styles, and content as an editable, interactive project. Simply paste a link, and AI builds a starting point you can customize freely.

Website cloning is built for anyone who already has a website in mind, whether it's theirs, a client's, or one they're migrating away from. It's especially useful for small business owners refreshing an outdated site without hiring an agency, freelancers and agencies rebuilding client websites faster, and anyone moving from another website builder, WordPress, or similar platform.

You can generate a new version of any website whose URL you provide, as long as you own it or have permission to use it. AI Builder analyzes the site's visible content and structure to create your version, results can vary depending on the original site's complexity.

Yes, editing is the point. Once your website is generated, you can change copy, colors, images, layout, and components, either by selecting elements directly or describing the change in AI chat.

Yes. If you want more control, full code editing is available, so you can customize beyond the visual editor and scale the project however you need.

The generated result is a close starting point, not a pixel-perfect duplicate. Some layouts, animations, or highly custom elements may not carry over exactly. From there, you can adjust anything, from layout to content, using AI prompts or manual drag-and-drop edits.

None. Just paste a URL, then describe any changes you want in plain language. AI Builder handles the rest, no design or technical skills required.

You can start for free, no credit card required. You'll get AI credits to generate and edit your first recreated website. When you're ready to publish, choose a paid plan, hosting and domain are already included.

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