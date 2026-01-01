Make the internet laugh with a .meme domain

CAN$20.99/yrCAN$18.19/1st year
Save 13%
For first year
.meme

About the .meme domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .meme domain

What is a .meme domain?

Generic top-level domain for meme-themed names, originally a gTLD with no geographic restrictions. It is open for general registration and is often used for humorous, viral, or pop-culture projects.

Who is a .meme domain for?

A .meme domain works well for meme creators, social media brands, entertainers, and fan communities that want a playful, memorable identity. Itâ€™s a fit for viral content and lighthearted projects.

Why choose a .meme domain?

A .meme domain helps visitors quickly recognize a site with a playful, modern identity. It can improve brand clarity, support memorable links and emails, and keep your web presence easy to use as it grows.

Domain information for .meme

TLD
.meme
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.meme domain FAQs

A .meme domain signals content tied to internet memes, jokes, or viral culture. It was created as a generic top-level domain, and today people use it for playful, community-driven sites.
Yes. .meme is a delegated generic top-level domain in the DNS root zone, with an official registry record managed by Charleston Road Registry Inc. It works like other valid domains in browsers and email.
Yes, if your brand, project, or content is clearly meme-related. Search engines treat .meme the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance, content quality, and links matter more than the ending.
Choose .meme if you want a name that matches meme culture, humor, or a niche audience. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiarity and the best chance that people will type it by default.
Anyone can register a .meme domain. It is an open generic extension, so there are no location-based or industry-only eligibility rules.
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must use allowed characters, stay within length limits, and cannot use reserved or premium registry-restricted names.
At Hostinger, a .meme domain costs CAN$ 18.19 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 20.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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